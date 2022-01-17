Season one ended with a bang. Literally. The finale was the perfect cliffhanger, leaving you wondering what will happen next to our beloved characters. What will become of them? Where are they headed? We’re glad you asked! Season 2 is coming and it’s going to be bigger, better, faster-paced than ever before. Get ready for all-new action, drama, and romance as these kids come of age in this season that packs an emotional punch like no other!

Let’s recall what happened in season 1

In the first season of Raised by Wolves, we watched Earth being consumed in a great war. After this disaster, the two androids named Mother and Father were sent away from earth to Kepler-22B with a group of embryos and raised two human children in far outer space. Season two raised by wolves will continue the story of these children and their caretaker robots. We know that there is a great deal of mystery surrounding what happened to Mother and Father during the war and also about Kepler-22B and its inhabitants (including other humans). It will be exciting to learn more.

In this second season, it will be time for those humans to take on the responsibility of being parents themselves! This is going to be an emotional roller coaster that will keep viewers glued to their screens. What do you need to know about being raised by wolves? Read on and find out!

Who Is Expected to be the Caste of Raised by Wolves In SEASON 2?

There are rumors that the second season of Raised by Wolves will include new cast members. While there is no confirmation as to who these people might be, it has been hinted that they will be children of the original characters from Season One. This would make for an interesting dynamic, given that the older actors will now have to play opposite their children.

However, the main cast of the season will be:

Peter Christoffersen as Cleaver

Selina Jones as Grandmother

Morgan Santo as Vrille

James Harkness as Tamerlane

Kim Engelbrecht as Decima

Jennifer Saayeng as Nerva

Apart from these new characters, we will see,

Amanda Collin as Mother/Lamia.

Abubakar Salim as Father

Winta McGrath as Campion, the youngest and only survivor of six children born from embryos

Travis Fimmel as Marcus/Caleb, an atheist soldier

Niamh Algar is Sue/Mary, an atheist soldier/medic and Caleb’s partner.

Raised by Wolves Season 2 Release Date?

According to the recently released trailer, season 2 may drop in HBO Max on February 3, 2022. If you cannot wait that long to see Raised by Wolves then be sure to pick up the first season because you will not want to miss out on this amazing story.

Raised by Wolves Season Two – What to Expect?

We are going to see more wolves raised by wolves in the news! Which leads us to wonder, what can we expect from season two of Raised by Wolves? We know that there will be many new characters introduced including Mother and Father played by Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim. There will also be a new addition raised by wolves cast. We know that we can expect more drama, adventure, and lots of Raised by Wolves storyline !!!

In the trailer, we see that the children have grown and they are now teenagers. They will have to learn how to survive in a hostile environment while also trying to find a way back home. With new challenges around every corner, this season is sure to be just as exciting as the first.So, Raised By Wolves season two will be an interesting watch. It would prove to be filled with the same dark humor fans have come to love, as well as a few other surprises. Raised by wolves Season Two has all of the potentials in the world to be even better than the first. It’s set to be released soon, and we simply cannot wait! In the meantime, make sure to catch up on the first season if you haven’t already. Raised by Wolves is a show that is definitely worth your time.