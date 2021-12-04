What is the expected release date for Raising Dion Season 2?

What is the star cast of Raising Dion Season 2?

What is the expected plot?

Raising Dion Season 2 is one of the many good TV shows on Netflix. Based on a comic book and video, this series follows Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) as they deal with the loss of Dion’s father. His name was Mark (Michael B. Jordan). An already complicated situation becomes a lot more difficult when Dion starts to be able to do things that no one else can. For example, he can make his cereal go up in the air and he has the power to teleport. Nicole, like any other person in a TV show or movie with strange powers, has to protect Dion. This is when they are fighting enemies- when enemies come.Raising Dion Season 2 is coming back to Netflix on February 1, 2022. People who are fans of this series had to wait for a long time because the first season aired in fall 2019. The show was renewed in January 2020, but a pandemic delayed the production.Raising Dion would not be the same without Dion and his mom. So Ja’Siah Young, who plays Dion, and Alisha Wainwright, who plays Nicole, will be back on the show. Season 2 of the show will have Jazmyn Simon, Kat, and Sammi Haney. Plus, Dion’s dad is not dead so we could see Michael B. Jordan on screen. As for the rest of the cast, we will see more of Suzanne Wu. Ali Ahn who plays her has been moved to a series regular. The same goes for Griffin Robert Faulkner and Brayden (played by him). They all have super abilities just like Dion. Since we saw a storm-like entity possess Brayden, it makes sense that he will be in the show more. Jason Ritter, the actor who plays Pat, also might appear in the show. The actor took to Twitter to talk about the show. He said he was excited for Season 2. That could mean we will see him again.Netflix announced new cast members in February 2021. One of them is Rome Flynn, who is on the show “How To Get Away With Murder.” He will play Tevin Wakefield, an Olympic coach who becomes Dion’s trainer and mentor. He will be close to Dion and Nicole, so he will likely be on the show next season. Netflix says that Janelle Carr (played by Aubriana Davis) is coming to BIONA. After she was labeled “destructive and dangerous”, her concerned mother Simone (played by Tracey Bonner) brought her to BIONA for answers. Janelle bonds with the Warren family. Josh will play David Marsh, who is the new Vice President of Operations at BIONA. He has a personal history with Suzanne Wu.In the first season of a show, a bad man was chasing other people. The good people got away but the bad man had another plan. He then took over one person’s son and now he is going to do something bad. This will set up a conflict between Dion and Brayden in Season 2. It is mostly for the second generation of super kids. Netflix said that the tension between the two will be a big part of this season. The two might not fight right away – but it is going to happen. This is a new season of the show. It happens two years after the first one. Dion has a new trainer named Tevin and they become friends. Then, some bad things happen and Dion learns that danger is still around. It is not clear what the danger might be. It seems more serious than last season. Dion and his mom need to protect the city of Atlanta. They might find answers about those who were absorbed by the Crooked Man, such as Dion’s father, Mark. In the Season 1 finale, we could see Mark’s spirit become corporeal for a short time. He talked to Nicole and Dion before disappearing again. Mark is not alive, nor is he dead. What this means about his fate is still unknown. Season 2 can be about bringing Mark and the other people who were absorbed by the Crooked Man back to life.