In Raising Dion’, we follow the amazing story of a single mom and her superhero son. Nicole is raising Dion alone after the death of her husband, and she does an incredible job. Dion starts to develop strange powers that his mother can’t explain. With the help of her best friend Pat, Nicole must protect Dion from those who would do him harm and discover the truth about his powers. In Raising Dion’s Season 2, we see even more of Dion’s powers develop as he comes into his own as a superhero. Watch this exciting show to see how a single mom raises an incredible son!

What happened in season 2 of Raising Dion’?

In Season Two, the crooked energy takes to powered orphan Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) and once again, it’s over to Dion, his family, and his buddies to break it from hurting anyone else. Dion and Nicole are once again suitable to take on the crooked energy, dividing it from Brayden. They all come from away from the battle safe and sound, but it does not appear to be the end of the energy. However, the season was left with many questions hanging. Let’s discuss it.

Mark is still alive?

Michael B. Jordan plays the part of Mark Warren in Raising Dion, and his presence brings a degree of comfort to Dion and Nicole’s story. After Season 1’s ending and Mark’s words – “ Energy Never Dies” – observers hoped that Season 2 would see Dion searching for a way to bring his father back to the real world in his mortal form. Unfortunately, Jordan doesn’t replay his part in the show’s other season.

His lack is disheartening, particularly because the Season 1 ending sets us up to accept that he’s still breathing in some form. In fact, Mark didn’t die. He was absorbed by the Crooked Man. He’s still alive within the form of energy but has no physical body. In the Season 1 close, he appears during the final clash just before the Crooked Man disappears, and reminds Dion that energy can neither be created nor be annihilated.

What did End-Credits Scene mean?

The end-credits setting shows us sometime in the future, with Pat at the head of a masked, black-clad army as they walk through the remains of a blazing town. Looks like Pat may have held David’s (Ventura) proposal to help him make an army of super-villains. Pat tells his soldiers that it’s the moment to,” finish this,” but before they can do anything, an adult superhero in a cape emerges from the sky and lands in front of them. He has Dion’s father’s watch rooted in one of his arm gauntlets and introduces himself as the Mind carrier. On that occasion, Pat realizes who he is dealing with, and begins to alarm before the big screen cuts to black.

Does this signify that the coming seasons of Raising Dion will star a grown-up Dion? Also, what did Pat signify when he said, “it’s time”? Time for what? We can not wait to find out. One thing to be certain of is that there’s a conflict. Let’s just hope we get some additional seasons to actually delight the figure-up.

Mark Your Calendars



Raising Dion Season 2 premieres February 1, 2022! pic.twitter.com/fq9ShSEATI — Netflix (@netflix) November 30, 2021

Who is in the cast?

The series is created by Carol Barbee. It stars Alisha Wainwright as Nicole Warren, Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren, Jazmyn Simon as Kat Neese, Sammi Haney as Esperanza Jimenez, Jason Ritter as Pat Rollins, Griffin Robert Faulkner as Brayden Mills, and Ali Ahn as Suzanne Wu among many others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why you should watch Raising Dion’?

Raising Dion is an amazing show with a very heartwarming story. It follows the life of a single mother who has to raise her son Dion after the death of his father. Even though Raising Dion is fiction, it touches on many real-life issues that families go through every day.

The show is full of surprises and will keep you on the edge of your seat. Raising Dion is a must-watch for anyone who wants to see a good, family-friendly TV show. Make sure to catch Raising Dion when it returns for its second season this fall!