Young story writer Rajendra Roul has been selected to receive the Kanhei Katha Puraskar-2023 for his outstanding contribution to Odia fiction and other literary activities. According to the New Indian Express, the award ceremony will be held in Balasore. The Kanhei Katha Puraskar is a prestigious award given to Odia writers for their exceptional work in literature.

Rajendra Roul’s selection for the award is a testament to his remarkable contribution to Odia literature. His works have been widely appreciated by readers and critics alike. The Kanhei Katha Puraskar will be a well-deserved recognition of his talent and hard work.