Rambo: 10 Things Fans Never Knew About The Franchise

Rambo is one of the most famous movie series of all time. Starring Sylvester Stallone as the titular Rambo, the series is a violent and intense action franchise featuring some of the craziest and most exaggerated murders in film history.

Due to this intense violence and action, the series is one of the most beloved and popular action movie franchises of all time, and the most recent movie in the franchise will be released in 2019. This article will list 10 of the most interesting behind the scenes made in the Rambo franchise.

10 Broken nose

Due to the fact that Rambo As an action movie franchise, various injuries are likely to occur during filming, largely due to the amount of dangerous and intense stunts that actors and specialists must perform.

One of the most notable injuries during the first movie occurred when Sylvester Stallone accidentally broke Alf Humphrey's nose during filming, so his character is seen wearing a bandage during the movie.

9 9 Stallone hated the original cut

Stallone has consistently echoed the belief of fans and critics that the former Rambo The movie is the best in the franchise. The interesting thing to learn, then, is that Stallone and his agent absolutely despised the first cut of the film, with Stallone wanting to buy the rights to the film in order to destroy the cut.

Fortunately, however, the film was heavily edited and reduced to a 90-minute runtime, which made the film much better in the process.

8 David Morrell hated Last Blood

Some may not be aware that Rambo It is based on a series of novels by the author, David Morrell. While Morrell has expressed his enjoyment of some films in the franchise, particularly those from 2008. RamboHe has also been critical of film adaptations.

More recently, David Morrell said he absolutely despised 2019 Rambo: Last Blood, a sentiment that was shared by critics and fans alike.

7 7 Rambo was banned in Myanmar

2008 Rambo settled in Burma, or Myanmar, as the state is currently known, and because of the subject of the film, the Government of Myanmar banned the film for its representation of the country.

Despite the fact that the film was banned both theatrically and on DVD, the film was popular in Myanmar as a starter film.

6 6 Rambo II struggled to find Asian extras

Rambo II he saw the titular Rambo return to the Vietnamese jungles to rescue some American prisoners of war. However, despite being set in Vietnam, most of the filming took place in Mexico.

As a result, the crew struggled to find the necessary Asian extras to make the setup feel credible. As a result, the team had to visit local Asian restaurants to find extras for the film.

5 5 The only Rambo to receive an Oscar nomination

Even though the second movie in the Rambo the franchise is one of Stallone's and the least critically favorite in the series, it was also the only one Rambo film to receive an Academy Award nomination.

The 1985 film was nominated for Best Sound Editing at the Academy Awards. While it is not one of the "sexiest" nominations to receive, it is still an Oscar nominated film.

4 4 False fan

Sylvester Stallone is one of the greatest action stars of all time, so it wouldn't be surprising if he meets his fans from time to time. While filming the first Rambo Stallone related that he met a girl in a bar who was pretending to be a fan of hers to get a round of free drinks.

Stallone related this story in the DVD commentary of First blood, highlighting how it inspired a similar scene in Rocky Balboa.

3 Rambo & # 39; s Horse

Sylvester Stallone is, to the surprise of some, a talented horseman. The actor even competed in his first polo game at age 11. Perhaps as a result of this, Rambo III features a scene in which Rambo rides a horse. However, this horse is somewhat famous in its own way.

The horse that Rambo rides in the film also appeared in Indiana Jones and the Last CrusadeMaking the horse a great movie star!

2 Helicopter blade

Accidents happen on sets all the time and the Rambo The franchise was no exception. While filming Rambo IIISylvester Stallone had a very close call with a rotating propeller. If contact had been made, the American actor would have been beheaded.

Fortunately, Stallone managed to keep his head from slipping off his shoulders and even joked about the event later, saying 'he would have at least saved a fortune on haircuts'.

one Guinness World Record

the Rambo The films are reputed to be fraught with murder and violence, with the headline Rambo murdering countless people during the events of each film. However, Rambo III He was known for taking this violence to the extreme.

In fact, death in Rambo III It was so over the top that the Guinness World Records acknowledged that the movie was the most violent (at the time) with over 108 deaths recorded.

