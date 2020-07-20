Ramzan Kadyrov: United States sanctions Chechen leader for serious human rights violations

According to a statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the department has "credible extensive information" on Kadyrov's responsibility "for numerous serious human rights violations that date back more than a decade, including torture and extrajudicial executions."
The designation also applies to Kadyrov's spouse and daughters and includes visa bans.
"Along with many other like-minded nations, the United States has repeatedly expressed concern about reports of Kadyrov's violations publicly and privately," Pompeo said. "We have already imposed economic sanctions on Mr. Kadyrov and several of his associates, using multiple authorities."
"We are concerned that Mr. Kadyrov is using the excuse of the coronavirus pandemic to inflict more human rights abuses on the people of the Chechen Republic," said Pompeo.
Disappearances and murders
"Today's action serves to notify Mr. Kadyrov that his involvement in serious human rights violations has consequences, both for him and for his family, and that the United States is committed to using all the tools at our disposal to ensure the responsibility of those who engage in this abhorrent behavior. "
Kadyrov responded Monday with a Telegram post that read: "[US Secretary Mike] Pompeo, we accept the fight! The further you go, the more interesting it becomes." Kadyrov supplemented the post with a photo of himself holding two rifles in what appears to be an arms warehouse.
"The Rapporteur of the Moscow Mechanism discovered that there had been 'harassment and persecution, arbitrary or illegal arrests or detentions, torture, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions' and that 'a climate of impunity' surrounded these events, "Pompeo said.