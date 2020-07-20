Ramzan Kadyrov: United States sanctions Chechen leader for serious human rights violations







According to a statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the department has "credible extensive information" on Kadyrov's responsibility "for numerous serious human rights violations that date back more than a decade, including torture and extrajudicial executions."

The designation also applies to Kadyrov's spouse and daughters and includes visa bans.

"Along with many other like-minded nations, the United States has repeatedly expressed concern about reports of Kadyrov's violations publicly and privately," Pompeo said. "We have already imposed economic sanctions on Mr. Kadyrov and several of his associates, using multiple authorities."

"We are concerned that Mr. Kadyrov is using the excuse of the coronavirus pandemic to inflict more human rights abuses on the people of the Chechen Republic," said Pompeo.