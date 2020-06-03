Rand Paul upholds lynching legislation while seeking changes to the law







"We want the law to be stronger," Paul told reporters on Capitol Hill. "We think lynching is a horrible thing that should be roundly condemned and should be universally condemned."

He addressed the problems he sees with the bill, which passed the House in February in a 410-4 vote and which Senate supporters hoped to pass unanimously until it opposed.

"I don't think it's a good idea to combine someone who had an altercation, where they had mild bruising, with lynching. We think it's a bad service for those who were lynched in our history, who continue to have, continue to have these problems. And I think it's a bad service to have a new 10-year fine for people who have mild bruising. We've tried to exclude that part of the bill, and we've been working with the authors to try to make the bill better, "said Paul.

"If you are going to call something a lynching bill, but you will have a new conspiracy charge for someone with mild bruising, we don't think it is appropriate. And someone has to read these bills and make sure they do what they do. that they say they are going to do instead of just being a big public relations effort, and then they all take up arms and want to hit anyone who wants to read the bill and actually strengthen it, "he said. .

"The bill as written would allow altercations to result in a cut, abrasion, bruise, or any other injury, no matter how temporary I am subject to a 10-year fine. My amendment would simply apply a standard for serious bodily injury, which it would warrant crimes resulting in substantial risk of death and extreme physical pain to be prosecuted as lynching, "Paul explained in a statement from his office later on Wednesday. Paul's retention on the bill was first reported by the National Journal. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer blasted Paul for the move Wednesday, tweeting: "It is embarrassing for a Republican senator to stand in the way of this bill becoming law." The language of the House bill, which was named by Emmett Till, the 14-year-old murdered in Mississippi in 1955, is very similar to another anti-lynching bill that was passed in the Senate last year by consent. unanimous. It was created by the only three African-Americans currently serving in the Senate, Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina and Democratic Senators Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, also a Kentucky Republican, could take procedural steps to overcome Paul's objection and force a vote on the bill. But that could take days of time on the floor. A McConnell assistant did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The House could also take the Senate-approved bill, the Justice of the Lynch Victims Act, and send it to President Donald Trump's desk, but Democratic leaders have expressed a desire for the Senate to pass its bill. to keep Till's name in the title. The text of the House legislation describes the violent and racist legacy of lynching in the United States and the many previous and unsuccessful attempts to enact federal laws against lynching. "The crime of lynching succeeded slavery as the ultimate expression of racism in the United States after Reconstruction," the bill says, adding that "at least 4,742 people, predominantly African American, were reported lynched in the United States. between 1882 and 1968 ". The bill states that "nearly 200 anti-lynching bills were introduced in Congress during the first half of the 20th century" and "between 1890 and 1952, 7 presidents asked Congress to end the lynching." The legislation states: "Only by coming to terms with history, the United States can effectively defend human rights abroad." This story has been updated with an additional statement from Paul's office.

Ali Zaslav contributed to this story.





