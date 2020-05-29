CS Interview: Randall Wallace talks about Braveheart's 25th anniversary

Brave Heart He turned 25 this week, and to honor the occasion, ComingSoon.net contacted the film's screenwriter Randall Wallace, who was kind enough to talk about the Oscar-winning epic and share some behind-the-scenes details.

Directed by Mel Gibson, who won an Academy Award for his efforts, Brave Heart tells the lengthy legend of the Scottish hero William Wallace, who takes up arms against the ruthless King Edward I of England; and inspires his fellow Scots to fight for the freedom of their country.

Released May 24, 1995, Brave Heart It went on to rack up over $ 200 million at the worldwide box office and 10 Academy Award nominations, and eventually won five, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Effects Editing, and Best Makeup.

Brave Heart Stars Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau, Patrick McGoohan, Catherine McCormack, Angus Macfayden, and Brendan Gleeson.

ComingSoon.net: Okay, so just so you know, I'm a huge Braveheart fan. I saw it with my father and I remember being surprised by its scope.

Wallace Oh man, that's music to my ears. That you saw him with your dad is the best part of everything.

CS: What attracted you originally to tell the story of William Wallace?

Wallace When I first found the story, I was in Scotland with my wife. She has a Mormon grandmother and I knew her ancestry, but I didn't know any of mine. So we went to Scotland because I heard that there was Wallace in Scotland and I came across the statue of William Wallace. I heard a bit of the story, asked a few questions about him, and heard that he was Scotland's greatest hero and that Robert the Bruce had possibly betrayed him. And that story seemed fundamental to human life. What if something so noble about the life and death of William Wallace transformed Robert the Bruce? We are all challenged, we are all afraid and we all have the ability to do terrible things, but what happens when we turn our lives around and do something that is heroic and meaningful? There was that story, but I couldn't even sit down to write for another ten years. And when I did it was in a very low and difficult part of my life when it appeared, I would have one more chance to write a script before I had to give up on my aspirations to be a writer. And I thought I was going to write what I want to see; It is not what Hollywood wants to sell. I will write what I want. So that's the biggest irony for me, it's writing with total disregard for the market that turned out to be the movie that everyone in Hollywood seemed to love, embrace, and try to emulate.

CS: There are a number of William Wallace legends and historical accounts, specifically Blind Harry's 15th century poem, how did you choose which elements to use for your script? Were there other items you wanted to put there?

Wallace Jeff, that's a question I've never been asked in all these years and it's extremely perceptive. So thanks! (Laughs)

CS: Yes!

Wallace People have told me that you must have done a lot of research. And the answer is, no, I didn't. First of all, there wasn't much research to do. There are not many sources as you point out. There was a general type of legendary knowledge about William Wallace and I used it as a starting point to write the story that I thought was relevant: what mattered to me and what struck me as the most powerful. And then, I discovered the blind Harry and read it, and was surprised to find elements that I thought he had made up by telling the story that was in the blind Harry. One of them was that William Wallace meets Robert the Bruce on the battlefield. This is, of course, one of the most shocking, unexpected, and powerful moments in the film and it was also in the blind Harry. So most of the research I did was from within me.

Other people have asked, well, what did you mostly read? And I said, mainly the New Testament. When you look at the William Wallace story, it owes a lot to the New Testament. Mel recognized him immediately, and hardly anyone else did.

CS: That is interesting. So Mel Gibson comes on board – did the script go through additional changes? Were there sequences or moments that you had to give up?

Wallace There is a paradox in that I feel that the final version of Braveheart is so close to my original vision of what it should be and my original script that I have made. The only other film that I wrote as an original and that I gave to another director was Pearl Harbor. Braveheart is light years closer to my original vision than Pearl Harbor: I had the story I wrote, but the execution of the story in Braveheart is very similar. The irony, of course, in that, is that any director in any movie has to take the script and take the story apart within themselves and reassemble as they see it. That happens with any story. That is why novels are such an intimate art form, because the reader creates the story back within himself. And that happens with a script, but Mel certainly did it. His recognition of the power of life and death and the power of fear and courage and the power of pain. He certainly saw it through his own lens. In the end, the final version of the movie is the best version. There are scenes that I love that we didn't film and scenes that I love that we made a movie that didn't end in the movie, and I love all of them and would love to have the opportunity to show them to people who love the movie. But the final image as a whole was the best option to launch.

CS: So GibsonCut confirmed its launch in the coming months. It is understood.

Wallace (Laughter) I don't know if it would be that fast, but I would love to do it. There are many images that the public has never seen. And it would be interesting to show it. But, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly is one of my favorite movies, I've seen all the DVDs with the scenes cut out. In a way, they were not essential. I think that everything that is essential to the appreciation of the film is available in the film as it is today.

CS: One of the best lines in the movie is when your uncle tells you to use your head before your sword, and there are multiple instances of this theme in the movie, which made you decide to write Wallace as a passionate, intelligent leader as opposed to an invincible force like, say, Rambo?

Wallace Again, what a great question. That's one of my dearest moments, when they are standing watching the funeral and the uncle says: "It was like that for me and your father when we were children and we saw our father killed", and what that means for the boy. And what the film means to parents and children and conveying the notion of this is who men can be, and this is what we should be. Writing this story was a miracle for me. The story began to tell and surprised me with moments like the flower on the grave. I did not imagine that would happen. I was writing that scene and I thought that someone had to go to comfort this boy standing next to his father's grave, his mother, father and brother were gone, and the neighbors do not want to do it because they know that if they touch each other, They know that you will have to take him home and raise him. And then it was a boy, a girl, who spoke to him. And what would she do, give him a flower. And then she gives him back the flower when he comes back after all those years. I never imagined that. I did not describe it that way and did not base it on any historical source. Simply, when I got to that moment, he suddenly told me that was what should happen. So the whole movie for me is an experience of a story that was told to me and still is.

CS: That is amazing! And clearly the public felt the same. Okay, now putting on my fanboy hat, is there any unique and super secret Facts about Braveheart that you can share with us? Was it true that Gibson asked Terry Gilliam to direct? Did Gibson really want Brad Pitt in the lead role?

Wallace I am absolutely sure that Mel has nothing to ask Terry Gilliam to direct because I was the one who chose Mel. I did it in alliance with a particular ally in the studio who was Rebecca Pollack, the daughter of Sydney Pollack. She was the mother of Braveheart. She was the one I first told the story to and said, "Go write that!" She and I talk about Mel. He was the choice she wanted and the one she wanted. We were thinking of other directors because Mel had mentioned directors, and Terry Gilliam could have been a part of that, but there were no discussions with any other directors. Not with actors. Mel wanted to direct, but he didn't reveal that to us until after I went to Scotland and came back and sat down in a meeting with him and showed him photos of battle reenactors and things in the highlands he had found and settings. . He said, "I want to run this," and he said it like he was secretly leaving me and asked how I would feel about it. And I said, "I would love that." I was thinking that I wanted to direct and I didn't want to star. I wanted to direct and choose someone younger to star in. The most important name he mentioned to me was Jason Patric. Of course, I love Brad Pitt. I think it's wonderful, but I think Mel had the same vision and the same problem as all the directors. In order to get the funds to make the film the way he wants to make the film, the studio wants a star. The studio wanted Mel. He loved Mel because he was creatively right. I thought he was the only actor who had the combination of strength and sensitivity to do it. Finally, he came to that conclusion as well. And I think he is glad he did.

CS: Ok then, our time is running out. Last question: It was reported a while back that you were working with Gibson again on a sequel to Passion of the Christ. Do you have an update that I can share about that project?

Wallace I have no update that you can share. But I can tell you that we talk about it a lot. It is something that I feel has to happen. That is the Mount Everest story and we will be ready to discuss it at some point in the future, but we cannot discuss it at this time.

