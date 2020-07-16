Randy Fenoli explains why & # 39; Say yes to the dress & # 39; is the perfect quarantine show: people & # 39; need hope & # 39;

EXCLUSIVE: Randy Fenoli first said no when he approached her to star in the popular TLC series "Say Yes to the Dress."

The 56-year-old bridal fashion designer told Fox News that he "never wanted to be on reality television," but he finally changed his mind in 2007 and the series is now celebrating its 19th season.

"I feel so blessed every day that I can do this show and be a part of it," he admitted.

Fenoli attributes the show's success to its authenticity. "It really is reality," he said. "I don't get any information on the girlfriends until I go out to meet them because I want to make sure that my reaction is really real and happening in the moment."

He also believes that during the coronavirus pandemic "Say Yes" is the perfect series to keep people's spirits up.

"We always leave you with hope," said the clothing expert. "We deal with so many issues that are not always easy, but at the end [of the episode] there is always this beautiful couple and wedding and you leave feeling that there is hope."

Right now, Fenoli believes that people are looking for an escape when they watch television and this show to feel good highlights what is really important in life: "love and family, traditions and being together".

In addition to his wedding experience and sensitivity to fashion, Fenoli has another television ambition: he dreams of being a member of the cast of "Dancing with the Stars".

"It has been one of my goals," said Fenoli. "I love, love, love to dance. I've been trying to get on that show for a decade. I called the producers, I visited the set, I met some of the dancers. I sent videos!"

"Say Yes to the Dress" airs on Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.