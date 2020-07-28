Rangers, islanders approaching to name their initial goalkeepers

Ahead of their exhibition matchup in New York on Wednesday, Islanders coach Barry Trotz and Rangers coach David Quinn are beginning to contemplate their initial goalkeeping assignments.

The Rangers and Islanders are two of the 11 NHL teams that brought just three goalkeepers to the restart tournament. The other 13 teams chose to bring four goalkeepers.

Trotz said Monday that both Semyon Varlamov and Thomas Greiss will see network time during Wednesday's game, noting that he is closer to making his final decision on which goalkeeper will start against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

"I'm close to making a decision. I don't think I can make a bad decision," he said.

Goalkeeper Chris Gibson, who spent the 2019-20 season with the Islanders' AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, also traveled with the team to Toronto, but is likely to be a backup option.

Quinn said Monday that he was informed that the league is allowing teams to dress just two goalkeepers for the only exhibition game they have all scheduled. That will mean that one of the Rangers' three goalkeepers, Igor Shesterkin, Alexandar Georgiev and Henrik Lundqvist, will not be dressed on Wednesday.

Georgiev has skated with the group of extras on both Sunday and Monday, which means it will likely be Shesterkin and Lundqvist who are dressing up against the islanders.

Teams will be able to dress in an extra striker and additional defense for exhibition games as well, Quinn said.

The Islanders started their first practice in Toronto on the Olympic ice.

Trotz explained that each team within the Toronto bubble receives a day of practice on Olympic-size ice instead of a regular-size rink. Being on the bigger ice forced Trotz to coordinate his practice plans accordingly.

"I was glad I had the first day [on the Olympic-size ice]," he said. "I didn't work on special teams because the angles are different. We just worked on our five-on-five play, we went up and down the ice. … We had the day off to travel [Sunday], today was a work day, we got on and we get off the ice. "

In addition, Trotz said all the islanders were on the ice for practice Monday.

The Rangers chose to divide their team into two groups for their first practice in Toronto, as they had done throughout training camp.

"We split it in two today. In fact, we pulled out the extras for the last drill, which was a bit of a penalty, so there was a little overlap, "Quinn said." I thought we had a good day today, it was a good pace, it was decided. I thought [ Sunday] was sloppy, although I thought we were trying to do the right thing. Today there was much more clarity in what we were trying to achieve. "

The NHL released the 2019-2020 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees selected by their respective teams. The award is given to the player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a remarkable humanitarian contribution to his community."

The islanders' nominee was Matt Martin, while the Rangers selected Lundqvist.