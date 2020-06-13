Rangers, Islanders are bound for Las Vegas for the NHL playoffs

Therefore, it appears that the Rangers and Islanders will be destined for Las Vegas when and if the competition begins in late July or early August. Multiple sources have confirmed that the NHL has established itself in Las Vegas as one of its two central cities to host the tournament.

As the league has previously indicated, it would not allow a team to play at home, so the Golden Knights and Western Conference will be located in the other central city, which the NHL would like to name Toronto if Canada leaves its 14-day car requirement. quarantine for all people entering the country.

So in Las Vegas, it would be Rangers-Carolina and Islanders-Florida, plus Pittsburgh-Montreal and Columbus-Toronto in the best of five qualifying rounds, and Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia play a round-robin to establish El planting order.

Chances are, at least for the qualifying round, if not beyond, Games 1 and 2 and Games 3 and 4 would be played consecutively with one day in between. That is the programming format that was implemented for the first two rounds from 1980-84 and for the first round from 1980-89.

There were five years, from 1975 to 1979, in which two teams waved goodbye to the preliminary best-of-three round. The teams that received a goodbye finished 9-1 in their quarterfinal confrontations: the 1978 Islanders, who fell in Game 7 in overtime against Lanny McDonald and the Maple Leafs, the only losers.

The parameters for training camp eligibility have yet to be established, so it is unknown if the 24 teams included in the tournament could invite players whose contracts start next season and are therefore not eligible to compete in this summer.

There's a lot of talk about the 2020-21 season, which would kick off in December or January so the league can play as much of the year as possible with fans in the stands, and it will take place with a conference-only schedule.