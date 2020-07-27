Rangers' Kluber could get a year with a shoulder injury

Two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber could end the season.

He is heading to the disabled list after just one work inning on his Texas Rangers debut as a starter. He has a break in a small muscle in his right shoulder and is not expected to start again this season, if he pitches.

You do not need surgery, but you will receive an injection of platelet rich plasma. The right will be evaluated in approximately four weeks to determine if it can start pitching again.

Team president and general manager Jon Daniels said Monday that an MRI revealed a grade 2 tear.

"Given the time frame here and the nature of a 60 game schedule and all that goes with it, the timeline is not on our side," Daniels said. "We will give him his rest period, and then if he recovers, or if the injury heals to the point where he can start pitching, it will do so with the potential of possibly being ready by the end of the season." If that's the case, he's probably more likely as a reliever, given the time it takes to build as a starter. "

Kluber came out of Sunday's game hard behind his shoulder. It was his first major league start since May 1, 2019, when his right forearm broke in the mound lining. He hurt his side during rehab last summer.

The Rangers acquired Kluber in a Cleveland trade in December, and added him to a rotation with left-hander All-Star Mike Minor and veteran pitcher Lance Lynn.