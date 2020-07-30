Rangers may face contractual issues with popular and effective Jesper Fast

And then there will be off-season contract negotiations with the unrestricted free end pending = agent Jesper Fast, and good luck to general manager Jeff Gorton if he asks when the Swede has done for the team lately.

Because, for the fifth consecutive season, Fast has been named the Player of the Player Award winner voted by his teammates in the room. The announcement was accompanied by news that Artemi Panarin had been named Rangers MVP 2019-20 in a media vote and that Chris Kreider had been selected by the media as the John Halligan Good Guy Award winner for his cooperation with the press.

By winning the award, Fast broke the record he had shared with franchise royalty Jean Ratelle and Brian Leetch, who had previously won the award four consecutive seasons.

Fast, turning 29 in December, rose to the second line and became the defensive, controlling conscience of the high-octane unit featuring Panarin on the left and Ryan Strome in the middle. The Swede recorded 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) while posting a shooting percentage of 14.3.

The winger was unavailable for comment after Wednesday afternoon's announcement as he and his teammates prepared for their exhibition match against the Toronto Islanders. Of course, the league did not make anyone available before the game, making it a priority to limit media access to players and team officials since they entered the bubble on Sunday.

(If that has not been an intentional priority for the league, it has become a de facto policy. Health and safety concerns have nothing to do with the absence of conference calls between team personnel and local media outlets. they try to provide information to consumers).

However, this is what Mika Zibanejad told The Post about Fast in October during a conversation about the then-four-time gamer.

"He is everything you want a teammate to be, on and off the ice," said No. 93. "He makes the little things change and disappear." Check, it's hard on the disk, it blocks shots. It is sacrificed every day.

"Outside the ice, he is everyone's friend. He may not be rewarded with offensive numbers, but everyone here knows how important he is to our team. You can't ask for more. "

The problem is that Fast is going to ask for more, and probably a lot more than the $ 1.85 million per winner he's been winning, and that's the key word, over the past three years. The bottom line number and the number of years in the next deal will be dangerous for the Rangers to handle under the $ 81.5 million cap under which the league will operate for at least the next two seasons.

In fact, even before COVID-19 intervened, the parties were unable to reach an agreement on an extension before the trade deadline.

In a perfect world, Kaapo Kakko will rank in the top six next year as a sophomore. That would take Fast to a role in the bottom six that he plays perfectly. Again, however: at what price?

That will be a determination for Gorton and management, whose organization seems extremely thin from the start. There is no obvious replacement in the system for a player of many virtues. But it's obvious what the Rangers will lose if Fast slips.

They will lose the player to their players.

MSG paid tribute to Post photographer Anthony Causi, who died of a coronavirus on April 12 at the age of 48, during the broadcast of the Rangers' 2-1 loss to the Islanders on Wednesday.