Rangers need Mika Zibanejad to accept this NHL playoff moment

The last time the Rangers competed in the postseason was in 2017, the two-year absence he stepped in represents a blink in the life of a franchise. But to give you an idea of ​​how much time has passed in the hockey years, in 2017 Mika Zibanejad was unfavorably compared to Derick Brassard.

Well, not exactly Derick Brassard, in exchange for whom Zibanejad had been acquired from Ottawa the previous summer, but "Big Game Brass", who went 18-26-44 in 59 playoff games while centering line 1A / 1B for the Cup. Rival blueshirts.

And in the 2017 playoffs in which the Blueshirts defeated the Canadiens in six games before losing in six to the Senators, Zibanejad scored two goals and nine points in 12 games, not bad, and scored the extra time winner in the Game 5 in Montreal. But it was Brassard, Big Moment Brass, who scored the tie goal 5 against Henrik Lundqvist with 1:26 remaining in the third period before the senators beat him in OT to irrevocably switch the series to his team below.

As the hourglass progresses, there is no comparison at the moment between Zibanejad, who has risen to the top echelon of the league, and Brassard, who has become a player who rebounds from one team to another. So, too, there may be more than a little Brassard with his islanders in their qualifying round against the Panthers.

However, the Rangers will need much more than just a little bit of Zibanejad with the best-of-five qualifying round against Carolina starting just after noon on Saturday in Toronto in the opening game of all this extravagance.

They will need number 93 to become Big Game Mika.

"It's moments like these that define the players," Ryan Strome said in a Zoom call. "You have seen a lot of kids grow on our team throughout the year and this is another opportunity to grow.

"You have to face these challenges head-on and try to embrace them fully because it will ultimately help the team and help you in your playing career." As I said, these playoff moments usually define players in their long careers. "

Strome was specifically talking about his own opportunity and responsibility by centering his 1A / 1B line with Artemi Panarin on the left side, but the sentiments directly apply to Zibanejad, who exploded into the NHL stratosphere with a final kick in which he recorded 19 goals in the last 16 games and 23 in the last 22 to finish with 41 in 59 games. That equates to an 82 game pace for 57 goals.

That tear, of course, included the five-goal game against the Capitals. Over the past 16 games, Zibanejad's shooting percentage was a remarkable 30.2. For the season, it was 19.7, as the 27-year-old Swede became the seventh player in the hardcover era to score at least 40 goals with a shooting percentage above 19.5.

The Blueshirts may rely too heavily on their first two lines, but when one has Zibanejad and the other Panarin, well, they've been trustworthy guys. It is a very heavy group and everyone knows it. The team rides their horses and so does David Quinn.

In fact, Zibanejad's average ice time in 2019-20 of 9:38 PM accounted for the most for a Rangers center since at least 1997-98, when the league began tracking the statistic. Five against five, first power play unit and first penalty tandem. If there were such a thing, it would be the Swedish club knife.

Neither Zibanejad nor Panarin were especially visible through summer camp or Wednesday's exhibition match, but no one should be too concerned. The coach was surely not on the eve of his first NHL postseason game.

"I think (they) just want to play hockey," Quinn said. “I think it has been 2 ½ weeks long for them. Obviously, our best players weren't at the top of their game on display, but they just wanted to play a game of hockey.

"Now that we are so close, they are excited to get going, they are confident in what we are capable of doing." We are very fortunate to have players of that caliber who can lead the way. "

The Blackhawks traded Panarin with the Blue Jackets in exchange for Brandon Saad (!) Primarily due to impending capitalization issues, but Chicago management deemed him expendable after he limited himself to an assist in the team's first-round sweep by Nashville in 2017 Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each had two points.

So there is something to prove here for No. 10, who has recorded 18 points (7-11) in 16 playoff games for Columbus in the past two years. And there is something to demonstrate here for Zibanejad, a support piece in 2017 that must become much more than that under the bubble.

Who should become Big Game Mika.