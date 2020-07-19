Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich leaves camp for undisclosed reasons

Pavel Buchnevich left training camp early for an undisclosed reason on Saturday.

"Under league policy, I am not allowed to elaborate on the injuries," coach David Quinn said.

The league announced last week that teams will be banned from disclosing coronavirus injuries or cases beginning at training camp 2.0. The NHL and the NHL Players Association released a statement regarding their new injury policy, saying that "it was adopted out of respect for a player's individual right to medical privacy."

There was no notable incident that led to Buchnevich's exit from the ice, but he did not finish practice after leaving halfway.

The Russian winger is in his fourth season with the Rangers, which has proven to be the most successful yet. He posted 16 goals and a career assistant 30 in 68 games for the 2019-20 regular season.

Buchnevich also saw a lot of time on the front line this season with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, whom he has been skating with for most of training camp so far.

The Rangers found a deadly offensive pace just before the regular season was suspended in March, catapulting themselves into one of the top five scoring teams in the league.

So when the first week of training camp ends, Quinn has turned her attention to the defensive side of things.

"These past few days we have been talking to the defender in particular," Quinn said. "One of the things we have been trying to insist on is our gaps and that is something we have to constantly remind our advocate of." That it will be very important against a team like Carolina, taking away time and space. "

Although the Rangers outperform the Hurricanes in most offensive categories, Carolina's defense numbers speak for themselves. The clubs allowed an average of 2.84 goals per game and 193 goals in total, which is good for the ninth lowest of the 31 NHL teams.

The Rangers tied with the Wild for an average of 3.14 goals allowed per game, the ninth highest in the league.

Defender Jacob Trouba said he believes the biggest stimulant for the defense in the postseason is fans of the crowd. Considering that this will not be possible in the Toronto NHL "bubble", Trouba hopes to feed on his teammates.

"I think it will really depend on your teammates and I guess the bank will really keep up the energy and the pace of the game," he said. "So in that sense it will be different, but at the same time it is definitely a playoff game, you are playing for something and you have to find a way to build your own energy as a team."

"Being a young team, I think we have a better chance of doing it, playing freely, we don't really have high expectations. I think that is something that can work for us."

Defender Tony DeAngelo said there was no particular area that defenders focused on during training camp, they were just looking to get back in shape.

"We are just playing and playing things, trying to get back to the rhythm of feeling the records at different points," said DeAngelo. "It's kind of feeling those troubles again, feeling other people, you know, attacking in front of the net, box outs, all those kinds of things."

"We are just trying to get all that rhythm back and prepare to go because the speed will be as high as possible once we start."