Rangers practice intensifies before trip to Toronto bubble

Finally.

After months of speculation, weeks of planning, and days of preparation, the Rangers made their way to Toronto. On Sunday afternoon, after their final practice at their Westchester training facility, they entered the wild blue there, went to the bubble.

"Now that you are here today, I think everyone is very excited, the energy around the room was a little dizzying," said Marc Staal before the organization's 52-person travel group boarded their charter to the Unprecedented. "The last week or so we were waiting to leave.

"I think everyone is eager to play competitive hockey again. We are excited to go and excited about the challenge ahead. "

There will be two days of practice before Wednesday's exhibition lean against islanders who should not be imbued with meaning beyond any exhibition match. Then there will be a day off and another day of practice before competitive hockey begins at noon Saturday in Game 1 of the top-five qualifying round against the Hurricanes.

“Our boys are excited to get going. They are excited to get to Toronto and feel the bubble atmosphere, "said David Quinn." We are one day closer to playing a playoff game and that's where we are. "

"We are excited to get there and continue what we have been doing here, build it brick by brick, day by day and go one step further."

Practice on Sunday was the most dynamic so far in these pre-tournament workouts and also featured the coach's most urgent ice messages, whose intermittent, strong and harsh remarks / commands like, "Skate and go online. .. lots of cheating here! "And" No slip! " carried through the glass.

"One of the things we talked about as a group was, 'If you're not going to do it on August 1, don't do it today,' Quinn said." That's the (mindset) we're trying to create in the next four or five days, and that way there won't be this big shock value when the games start the first one. "Nothing will surprise us.

The coach said he thought the bubble environment would be similar to an NCAA basketball or hockey tournament in which games take place 24 hours. It would also seem equivalent to a youth hockey tournament, where players do nothing more than go play on the rink and then return to their respective motels for frivolity.

"It will be unique, but I think our boys have done a good job of keeping it as normal as possible in these circumstances," he said. "You're going to be in a hotel, you're going to eat and watch hockey, which is what they do on the road anyway."

The Rangers are among the seven Eastern qualifying teams (all but the Penguins) that will be attacked in the middle at the Royal York Hotel. It's a short walk to the arena, where there are three games scheduled for each of the first nine days, except on August 2, when there will be two games. That is if all qualifying rounds go to the full five games. Three games are scheduled for each day through playoffs in Edmonton, which is the nerve center of the West and will host the conference finals and the Stanley Cup Final.

"Once we get to Toronto and locate ourselves at the hotel and find out what our daily lives will be like, all we can do is accept it," Staal said. "There is no point in looking at it negatively. We will enter with a positive attitude and have as much fun as possible.

"I know it is difficult for men who are going to miss their family and friends, but it is what it is and we have to go in and try to enjoy it." I think that will translate into a more positive attitude and better energy on ice. "

The entire operation of the Rangers has been diligent in maintaining the protocols established by the league during the informal training of Phase 2 and the training camp of Phase 3. The players have been respectful of the moment. The same responsibility applies outside the home.

"It certainly is an opportunity to show your disinterest," Quinn said. "There will be circumstances that we are not used to and everyone knows the consequences if they deviate from protocol." Our boys have done a great job here in New York and I am absolutely confident that it will continue and that they will do what they are supposed to do.

"It's about winning hockey games. There is a long time after this season is over to take a vacation and do whatever you want to do, but now is not the time. Selflessness is a big part of this breakthrough, as you are in any playoff situation and we have many selfless guys committed to the cause. "

Alex Georgiev skated with the extras before varsity practice that had Henrik Lundqvist and Igor Shesterkin on each end of the ice. "I wanted two goalkeepers on the nets," Quinn said. "I wanted to give everyone a chance."

Defense of Carolina's first pair, Dougie Hamilton, is reportedly in danger of missing out on at least the first three games of the series after suffering an unspecified injury last week.