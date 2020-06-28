Rangers prospect Nils Lundkvist signs deal with Swedish team

So Nils Lundkvist, the 28th-selected right defender in the 2018 entry draft, won't be available to the Rangers until Lulea ends his season in the Swedish League or the 2021 World Championship is completed if the 19-year-old old is reserved for the Swedish team list.

This is because Lundkvist, whose entry-level contract with Blueshirts had been anticipated, instead signed a one-year extension to stay with Lulea on Saturday, perhaps influenced to some degree by the uncertainty in the United States created by the pandemic.

Lundkvist was expected to line up fourth in the Blueshirts' depth chart behind Jacob Trouba, Adam Fox and Tony DeAngelo, assuming that DeAngelo, who will be a restricted free agent with refereeing rights this offseason, is not dealt with.

The contract certainly could have included an allocation clause that Lundkvist would have been loaned to Lulea instead of being sent to AHL Hartford if he didn't break the NHL as a teenager.

Anyway, all of that could have become moot, as the Swedish Hockey League appears to be slated to open next season as scheduled, while the NHL 2020-21 season isn't expected to start until the end of December, at the earliest. So, in theory, Lundkvist could have played the entire season (plus the playoffs) in Sweden and joined the Blueshirts, say, in May, during the last weeks of the regular season plus the playoffs.

Not now, however, if Sweden is reserved for the World Hockey Championship.