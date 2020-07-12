Rangers shouldn't rule out a Henrik Lundqvist start

Former Rangers defender Dave Maloney knows a thing or two about the NHL's new playoff format.

When Maloney, now 63 and a color commentator on the team's radio broadcasts, played in the league between 1974 and 1985, condensed playoff series were the norm. The playoff schedule back then looked a lot like the NHL return tournament format now: playing a game and then having two days off before back-to-back engagements, etc.

"That in many ways made the playoffs even more exciting," Maloney told The Post by phone on Saturday. "You had nowhere to hide, you had nowhere to go. It all ended quickly for better or for worse. I like it, I think it keeps interest. I think it's good from a player's point of view and I think it's good from a fans point of view. "

Maloney hopes to call the Rangers' next qualifying series with the Carolina Hurricanes from an ESPN studio in Manhattan. And after rewatching three of the four games between the Rangers and the Hurricanes of the 2019-20 regular season, Maloney likes the Rangers' chances.

Referring to the Rangers' first two encounters with Carolina on November 7 (a 4-2 victory) and November 27 (a 3-2 victory), Maloney described goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist's performance as "out of this world " The Rangers were 4-0 against the Hurricanes this season, with Lundqvist earning wins in the first three games and netminder rookie Igor Shesterkin securing the fourth.

For Maloney, the goal has always been the difference between the Rangers and the Hurricanes.

"Historically, they've had a tremendous record (against Carolina) in recent history, and I think it has really come down to the fact that Henrik, overall, has beaten any goalkeeper Carolina throws at them." I think from the Rangers' point of view, you have to like the matchup, ”he said.

However, it is clear how much has changed regarding the Rangers' goal situation since October, specifically when Shesterkin received his first call in early January. And from a nostalgic point of view, Maloney said he hopes to see Lundqvist get the initial go-ahead on August 1, but realistically, that might not be the case.

Maloney recognized how fast time moves and how easy it is for people to forget how vital Lundqvist was to the organization during the final stages of the 2011-15 playoffs.

"He was the reason they even had a chance, the only thing he couldn't do was score," he said with a smile.

But it was easy for anyone to see how quickly things changed when Shesterkin arrived on the scene.

"I know that on the stretch when they were really coming, it was Shesterkin that they believed in," Maloney said. "There are franchises in the league that would die from being in the Rangers' position when it comes to the goal situation.

"In the end, I know the belief was that Shesterkin was the guy who was doing the saves that needed to be done."

So where does that leave Lundqvist?

Maloney compared the situation to any franchise player who reached the end of his career. He said everything becomes "a little awkward," but that Lundqvist has been involved in every conversation and has given him the respect he deserves.

"I think he's a Hall of Fame goalkeeper from the first vote, his number will probably increase to join the other numbers on the rafters, but with that said, the reality is that time is ticking," Maloney said. “I respect how the franchise treats it. I think they have treated him honestly and he has the opportunity to make the decisions that he considered important to him along the way. "