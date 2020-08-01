Rangers' Tony DeAngelo will be the game-time decision against the hurricanes

Rangers defender Tony DeAngelo did not practice with the team on Friday and is expected to be a game-time decision as he enters Game 1 of the qualifying round against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

When asked if he would be more inclined to put in a right-handed defender to replace DeAngelo, who is also a right, coach David Quinn said his decision would not be based on the shot. Defender Libor Hajek is likely to step in if DeAngelo is not available on Saturday.

Darren Radysh, who is coming off his first season with the team's AHL affiliate, is the right-handed choice. He has yet to make his NHL debut.

The 22-year-old Hajek, who has only 33 NHL games under his belt, was an addition to the Rangers' expanded playoff list during training camp. Hajek made it to the Rangers' roster outside of training camp in October, but a knee injury kept him out of the lineup for more than a month. They sent him to AHL Hartford in mid-January and did not call him back for the rest of the regular season.

"It's like anything, if a man doesn't play or a man is injured during a game, you have to adapt," Marc Staal said in a Zoom call on Friday. "It will be no different throughout this playoff series. We are always ready for anything, it will be no different when the game comes tomorrow."

Additionally, Staal, who left Wednesday's exhibition game with the Islanders for an undisclosed reason, is expected to play Saturday. Quinn had said keeping Staal out in the third period Wednesday was "precautionary."

“No problem, I felt really good today. I'll be ready tomorrow, "Staal said.

Hajek recorded five assists in 28 games with the Rangers this season.

The Rangers announced that they agreed to the terms of an entry-level contract with Morgan Barron on Friday.

Barron, 21, has spent the past three seasons playing for Cornell in the NCAA. He was named captain prior to the 2019-20 season before adding 14 goals and 18 assists in 29 games, bringing his career total to 84 points in three years with the Big Red.

"I am very happy to join the Rangers organization at such an exciting time," Barron said in a statement to The Post. “It was definitely a tough decision because of how much I enjoyed my time at Cornell, but at the end of the day, I felt it was time to take the next step. I am looking forward to getting to training camp whenever possible. "

Barron was also one of the top 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, awarded to the best college hockey player, and was named EAC Hockey Player of the Year after the 2019-20 season.

The coronavirus pandemic suspended the final leg of Barron's junior season at Cornell, making his decision to stay or go pro much more difficult. But it looks like Barron is giving up his senior year to sign with the Rangers.

The Rangers will take the ice for Game 1 without forward Brendan Lemieux while serving a two-game suspension for a hit against forward Avalanche Joonas Donskoi in March.

Rangers forward Ryan Strome said Lemieux's presence would be missed, but he anticipates significant momentum once he returns to the lineup for Game 3.

"Ultimately, it's something that we can't control, I think the first two games are important to feel the series and then I'm sure that going back to the lineup will definitely provide that spark or rebound," Strome said. "Only his personality, you can always hear him, he runs without fear of anyone, a playoff-hockey player."

Both Strome and Staal said they were pleasantly surprised by the icy conditions during Wednesday's exhibition game.

"I thought it was going to be horrible and it wasn't so bad," Staal said. "The first 10 minutes were pretty clean and the last 10 get a little choppy. I thought they did a very good job. "

Quinn said he would not make the starting goalkeeper announcement until before Saturday's first game.