Ranking of the NFL's Most Dynamic Skill Position Trios

Before fantasy football judged NFL teams for their quarterback wide receiver combinations, the Cowboys set the standard.

Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin were called "The Triplets" on the way to three Super Bowls in the 1990s. Since then, triplets are a measure of explosiveness.

The Post ranked the 16 most dynamic "triplets" in 2020:

1. Santos (Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas): Thomas criticized Brees for callous comments about the racism protests, then accepted his apology. Will it alter your chemistry in the field? Thomas set the NFL record with 470 receptions during his first four seasons playing with the NFL career leader in air yards and touchdowns. Kamara averages 100 yards per scrimmage game.

2. Jeans (Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper): Prescott benefits more from his top two game makers or vice versa? Prescott is still looking for a long-term contract like Elliott and Cooper. Elliott won two rushing titles in four seasons. The Cowboys paid too much to support Cooper.

3. Bosses (Patrick Mahomes, Damien Williams, Travis Kelce): Mahomes-Kelce could be the best duo. Or it could be Mahomes-Tyreek Hill. But the Chiefs didn't have a 500-yard running back in 2019. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire could impersonate Williams.

4. Ravens (Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, Mark Andrews): They averaged 204.8 yards per game, 51 more than any other team. Jackson set the rushing quarterback record (1,206 yards) on his way to the MVP. Andrews is his favorite receiving target, especially in the red zone (10 touchdowns).

5. Browns (Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr.): Chubb's nearly 1,500-yard season was No. 2 in the NFL. Mayfield (21 interceptions) and Beckham had years of inactivity, but could explode if put on the same page, and the often injured OBJ remains healthy.

6. Packers (Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, Davante Adams): The Packers are under fire for not adding a catcher in the draft, but rather pressuring Adams and putting Rodgers on the clock by recruiting Jordan Love. Jones became the first Packer to reach 1,000 rushing yards since 2014.

7. Seahawks (Russell Wilson, Chris Carson, Tyler Lockett): Lockett was placed on role number 1 after Doug Baldwin retired. Carson has rushed for 2,381 yards in the past two seasons, keeping Rashaad Penny on the bench. Wilson is an annual MVP favorite.

8. Buccaneers (Tom Brady, Ronald Jones, Mike Evans): Brady pulled Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to join his best receiving duo since Randy Moss-Wes Welker. Evans has six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start his career and Chris Godwin is emerging. Jones just needs to keep the defenses honest.

9. Cardinals (Kyler Murray, Kenyan Drake, DeAndre Hopkins): Larry Fitzgerald is no longer the # 1 target after Hopkins was robbed from Texans. Murray was the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year 2019 and the Cardinals traded and tagged Drake with franchises with high expectations.

10. Panthers (Teddy Bridgewater, Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore): McCaffrey had a 1,000 / 1,000 season running and receiving, but Moore is not far behind with 1,175 yards on 87 sacks. Bridgewater, who succeeds former MVP Cam Newton, has not been a full-time starter since 2015.

11. Titans (Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown): The singularly bruised Henry (1,540 yards) won the title on the ground, allowing Tannehill's revival. Can you double your 2019 success? Brown led all 1,000-yard catchers with an average of 20.2 yards per catch as a rookie.

12. Hawks (Matt Ryan, Todd Gurley, Julio Jones): No one knows what to expect from injury-ridden Gurley, who led the NFL in yards since scrimmage in 2017 and rushing touchdowns in 2018. Jones is the absolute NFL leader in receiving yards per game. Ryan has been down since his 2016 MVP season.

13. Steelers (Ben Roethlisberger, James Conner, Juju Smith-Schuster): Injury concerns across the board, as the trio combined to lose 25 games last season. They were near the top of this list last preseason, but replacing Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown is more difficult than it seemed.

14. Eagles (Carson Wentz, Miles Sanders, Zach Ertz): Sanders will take over after the Eagles traded Jordan Howard. Ertz led the Eagles in receiving yards in each of his first four seasons with Wentz, who faces as much pressure as any NFL player

Giants (Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Golden Tate): Jones was the first rookie with three games of four touchdown passes and no interceptions, but he led the NFL with 18 loose balls. Barkley ran for 1,000 yards on one ankle. The Giants have three 2-gauge receivers, but Tate has done it longer.

16. Texans (Deshaun Watson, David Johnson, Brandin Cooks): Watson-Hopkins was special. Time will tell if he can muster the same magic with Cooks, who has had 1,000-yard seasons for three different teams in six years. The injury-prone Johnson has 363 rushing yards since dominating in 2016.