Rapinoe, press among players who choose not to participate in the NWSL tournament

The players of the American national team Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Christen Press have chosen not to participate in the tournament of the National League of Women's Soccer that will begin this weekend in Utah.

Heath and Press, who played with Rapinoe on the World Cup champion team last summer in France, cited concerns about the coronavirus.

"Although I want to be on the field with my teammates doing what I love, due to the uncertainty and risks created by COVID-19, I have chosen not to participate in the NWSL Challenge Cup," Heath, who plays for the Portland Thorns. he said in a statement released by the team.

The Challenge Cup opens on Saturday with a game between Thorns and defending champion North Carolina Courage. League teams announced their rosters Tuesday.

National team players participating in the tournament include Julie Ertz of Chicago, American Football Player of the Year, teammate Alyssa Naeher, Crystal Dunn of North Carolina, and Becky Sauerbrunn of Portland.

The league was rocked by the announcement Monday that Orlando Pride was withdrawing from the tournament after six players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The withdrawal leaves eight teams participating in the monthlong tournament.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said the situation was "enormously disappointing," given some of the Pride's talent, including national team players Ali Krieger, Ashlynn Harris, Emily Sonnett and the Brazilian star Marta.

"We are really concerned about them (the Pride players) and really disappointed that we won't see them," Baird said. "But we are focusing on what we need to focus on right now, which is making sure that the facilities, the protocols, all of the player's education regarding all tournament rules and CDC guidelines or protocols are in place. because tomorrow we start to welcome our first team in Utah. "

A new schedule was released Tuesday after Pride's withdrawal. In addition to Portland's game against Courage on Saturday, the Chicago Red Stars will play Washington Spirit at the end of the game.

Rapinoe's team, OL Reign, did not provide a reason for their decision to stay out.

"Megan let us know that she decided not to play in the tournament. Like all NWSL players, he was given the option to participate. Farid (Benstiti, Reign coach) and I would love to have her with the club for the tournament, but we understand and respect her decision, "Reign CEO Bill Predmore said in a statement.

The press released a statement through his team, the Utah Royals, which said: "It is deeply painful to not be able to play the game I love and to observe the broader effects of the global pandemic on our league, sports and our world." . Unfortunately, given the uncertainty created by COVID-19, I must choose not to participate in this tournament. I know how lucky I am to be able to make this decision. I have tremendous respect and gratitude for those who cannot afford to choose to report to work, including our selfless and heroic first responders. "

Sky Blue previously announced that Carli Lloyd would not participate in the tournament due to a minor injury to her left knee. Teammate Mallory Pugh will not play due to a hip injury.

The NWSL will be the first team sport in the United States to return after the sports closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Players had the option to choose not to lose wages or insurance.

Baird said he is confident in the tournament despite growing cases of coronavirus across the country.

The teams will be kidnapped during the tournament and the games will be played at the Herriman and Sandy stadiums, which are suburbs of Salt Lake City. The Challenge Cup runs until July 26.

“The key is to be prepared and make sure everyone understands the importance of living by tournament protocol, wearing your PPE, making sure you are using the facilities and staying in the protective environment, what we are doing and plan to do on schedule. of the tournament, "Baird said." So the key is to mitigate risk, make sure we stay within our environment, and make sure we have the right plans. "

The first match and the final will air on CBS.