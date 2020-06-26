Rapper & # 39; Pop, Lock & Drop It & # 39 ;, Huey, died in a double shooting near St. Louis

The shooting took place Thursday in Kinloch, Missouri, a city about 15 miles north of St. Louis, when police were notified that the 32-year-old victim, whose real name is Lawrence Franks Jr., arrived at a hospital. local. with at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Franks was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the hospital, police said. There has been no arrest in connection with the shooting and the motive has not been determined, police said.

"Detectives believe that as many as ten other people were present at and around the crime scene during the occurrence of this incident. Investigators strongly recommend that potential witnesses contact them," police said.

A second victim in the shooting went to the Ferguson Police Department and was taken to a local hospital with injuries that police said were not fatal.