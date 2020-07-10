Rapper Action Bronson reveals he lost 80 pounds: "I deserve to have a hot body"

Rapper Action Bronson revealed that he lost 80 pounds after making major lifestyle changes while in quarantine.

Bronson, 36, posted an Instagram video of himself lifting weights in a gym.

He continued: “I deserve to have a hot body. IM 283 LOST 80 POUNDS FROM A HUGE 363 AND STILL STRONG STRONG. GIVE YOURSELF THE FLOWERS. TERMINATOR IN MANUFACTURE ".

Host "F – k That’s Delicious" also said, "TIME FOR BIGGER WEIGHTS."

Bronson has focused on his weight loss during quarantine.

Last month, the author of "Stoned Beyond Belief" posted another clip of his training.

"I was on a road that leads directly to the grave," wrote rapper "Baby Blue."

He continued: “I OWE MYSELF AND MY FAMILY. I REACHED 363 POUNDS and LOVED IT AND SCARED IT. "

Bronson has two children from a previous relationship and a newborn with his girlfriend, Val.

The rapper later revealed that after three months of hard work, he had "dropped to 298."

In May, Bronson also spoke about his weight loss in an Instagram Live interview with TMZ.

In addition to a solid fitness program, he said: “[I'm] really looking at what I eat. Before I was just an animalist, what I was doing was unnecessary. "