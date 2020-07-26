Rapper Biz Markie has been in the hospital for weeks to treat illnesses.

Rapper Biz Markie has been hospitalized in or around Maryland for several weeks.

Representatives for the musician, born Marcel Theo Hall, told TMZ that he is being treated for a serious illness, but is not being treated for coronavirus.

In addition, the media reports that Hall type II diabetes was a trigger for hospitalization.

His condition is currently unclear.

"You are receiving the best care from an incredible team of medical professionals and we continue to be positive about the outcome," said the representative.

Hall's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The musician, best known for his hit "Just a Friend," has been open about his diabetes journey, revealing that he lost 140 to benefit his health, the outlet reports.