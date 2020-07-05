Rapper Foogiano's crew investigated the shooting at a South Carolina club

Rapper Foogiano's team is being watched in the shooting at a South Carolina club on Sunday that left two dead and 8 wounded, including a young mother who was "the definition of an innocent bystander," according to authorities.

Gucci Mane's protégé – real name Kwame Brown – was celebrating his 27th birthday on July 4 with an appearance at a crowded club in Greenville when the shooting erupted just before 2 a.m. Sunday, authorities say.

Video footage suggests that the violence was sparked by different groups throwing gang posters, and that the people involved with the artist were involved, Sheriff Hobart Lewis told Greenville News.

Investigators are "hearing about five different stories," Lewis said, telling the newspaper that Foogiano himself was not believed to be responsible for the violence in the Lavish Lounge.

Lewis said several people were questioned Sunday night in connection with the shooting. It was unclear if the rapper was among them.

Social media fired up with club goers claiming that the shooting erupted after someone attempted to steal Foogiano's chain, and the rapper filmed hours earlier received an expensive piece as a birthday present.

"Was it worth taking the lives of two people?" One person wrote on the rapper's Instagram that he was soon flooded with angry messages.

The two confirmed dead included the club's 51-year-old security guard, Clarence Sterling Johnson, who was armed but did not fire his gun when he was hit near the main entrance, Lewis said.

The victim and mother of two children Mykala Bell, 23, died after 3 a.m. After being rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, Lewis told Fox Carolina.

"He was absolutely an innocent victim," said the sheriff. "Truly the definition of an innocent bystander."

A woman who said she was her cousin wrote in an Instagram tribute that she was "hit in the head by a stray bullet while @foogiano was in the front row claiming that someone tried to" FIX HIS CHAIN. "

At least two of the eight people who were injured also remained in critical condition on Sunday, authorities told the Greenville News.

The images shared on social media seemed to show a man on stage pointing a gun at the crowd and shooting multiple times. Other images appeared to show an audience member approaching the artists just before the shooting began.

"This is about GANG S – T. You can see an old friend in the crowd throw his red flag in the face and his friend on stage with @FOOGIANO flung his black flag telling his friend to lower his red flag," a person wrote on Twitter

A representative for the rapper told the Associated Press that he was safe and that he was not injured in the shooting. The representatives did not immediately respond to The Post's requests for comment on the latest allegations.

Investigators are also investigating whether the club had requested special permission to hold the packed event despite Gov. Henry McMaster's orders to ban large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We don't know if they filed an appeal to do it or not," Lewis said.

"I know there was a very, very large crowd that probably exceeded that number with very little room for social distancing," he said.

"I promise you, they weren't six feet away," he said. "It certainly is not the best situation to stop the spread of this virus."

