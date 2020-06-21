Rapper Hurricane Chris charged with second-degree murder in Louisiana

The shooting took place Friday around 1 a.m. at the Texaco convenience store, according to a press release from the Shreveport Police Department. Officers arrived and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Christopher Dooley

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the man as Danzeria O. Farris Jr., 32, of Shreveport. He died of his injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Hospital, police said.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Christopher J. Dooley, was identified as a suspect in the shooting. Dooley claimed that the shooting was in self-defense after a fight over his vehicle, police said.

"Investigators were able to secure video of the incident that detectives believe showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense," the statement said.

Detectives discovered that the vehicle in question did not belong to Dooley, but was instead reported as stolen from Texas.

Dooley was charged with one count of second-degree murder and illegal possession of stolen property. He was booked into the Shreveport City jail on Friday, according to prison records.
Dooley was identified as rapper Hurricane Chris by multiple CNN affiliates.
The rapper's claim to fame was his 2007 hit "A Bay Bay." That was followed by the 2009 hit "Halle Berry (She's Fine)".

CNN's Alta Spells contributed to this report.

