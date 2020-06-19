Rapper Hurricane Chris charged with second-degree murder in Louisiana

Rapper Hurricane Chris, known for the hit song "A Bay Bay," was charged with murder in Louisiana.

The musician, whose real name is Christopher Dooley Jr., was arrested early Friday on a charge of second-degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things, Shreveport police said in a press release.

Dooley, 31, of Shreveport, was being held without bond in the city jail. Online jail records did not indicate whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. Friday to a reported shooting at a service station in Shreveport, the media reported. Officers found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead in the hospital.

Dooley, who had entered the gas station store, initially told police that he had shot a man who he believed was trying to steal his vehicle. But the video appears to show otherwise, police said in a press release. The car Dooley was in had also been reported stolen from Texas, according to the statement.

The Shreveport native, who is the godson of former Democratic State Representative Barbara Norton, is best known for his 2007 album "51/50 Ratchet," which includes his single "A Bay Bay." The music video for that track has nearly 30 million views on YouTube.

Associated Press contributed to this report.