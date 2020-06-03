Rapper Ludacris tweets the approval of the protesters who sing the lyrics of & # 39; Move b — h & # 39; from the 2001 song on NYPD officers

Ludacris He is standing with protesters in New York who broke out in a chant with the New York police and called his letters to have his message heard.

Despite the fact that the city places an 8:00 p.m. curfew, protesters gathered Tuesday near the Manhattan Bridge to protest the death of George Floyd and he chose one of Ludacris' most deliberate and poignant songs, his 2001 release "Move B — h", in an organized effort to get the police to limit access to the bridge.

"Move b — h, get out of the way" Protesters recited as officers closed the two ends. off the bridge, trapping many protesters in the process.

When the actor and three-time Grammy Award winner led his efforts, he retweeted the social media video with a solid fist, signifying his support.

The "Fear factor"The host has been among many prominent names in entertainment making their voices heard amid the death of Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died while in police custody after an officer knelt on Floyd's neck for eight minutes. , moments that were captured on a cell phone video, the footage, Floyd, 46, yells "I can't breathe" and "don't kill me" before passing out.

Fired Officer Derek Chauvin He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Last week, Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges, released the timely song "Silence of the Lambs" in which raps about many of the problems that affect not only the black community but the world in general.

"There is a message in the bottle. It is needed now more than ever. " tweeted in response to the new song.