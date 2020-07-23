Rapper Meek Mill apparently tackles Kanye West's tweets about a meeting with Kim Kardashian

Rapper Meek Mill appears to have apparently addressed Kanye West's latest Twitter complaint.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old West dived into his most recent storm on Twitter making several bomb claims, including the fact that he has been trying to divorce Kardashian, 39, for several years, by Page Six.

"I've been trying to get a divorce ever since Kim met with Meek at Warldolf (sic.) For a & # 39; prison reform & # 39;" West wrote in a deleted tweet, apparently referring to a summit on reform from the 2018 prison at the luxury hotel his wife attended. and Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams.

He added: "Meek is my man and he was respectful. That is my dog. Kim was out of line."

Later in the day, Williams, 33, took to Twitter to apparently spread any rumors.

"S – t is cappp cmon (sic) ….." wrote the rapper.

"Cap" is a slang term that means "lie".

Kardashian has not yet directly mentioned any rift between her and her husband, including a possible divorce, but on Sunday West said at a campaign rally that she would be "at peace" if Kardashian divorced him.

Kardashian also issued a lengthy statement on Wednesday regarding West's recent statements and behavior.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who knows, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," said the Kardashian statement, which was shared on Instagram. , it started.

She noted that she has avoided speaking publicly on this issue out of respect for her children, as well as her husband's right to privacy.

"But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health," he explained. “Those who understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are not aware of or are far removed from this experience may judge and not understand that the person himself must be involved in the process of getting help no matter how hard his family and friends try. "

The media mogul said he realizes that her husband's words may carry particular weight and "cause strong opinions and emotions" due to his status as a public figure. However, she said she finds him as a "brilliant and complicated" person who is sometimes simply struggling to deal with his mental illness.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who, in addition to the pressure of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that increases his bipolar disorder," she wrote. . "Those around Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes they don't align with his intentions."

