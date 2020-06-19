Rapper Tray Savage died at age 26 after a fatal Chicago shooting

Rapper Tray Savage is dead after he was shot and killed in Chicago on Friday. He was 26 years old.

A spokesman for the Cook County coroner's office confirmed to Fox News that Savage, whose real name is Kentray Young, died Friday after succumbing to his injuries.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported after the shooting that rapper Chief Keef's 26-year-old ringmaster and member of recording artist group Glo Gang was shot in the neck and shoulder after leaving his girlfriend in a neighborhood of South Side in Chatham around 11 am Local time.

Citing police, the store said Savage continued to drive his vehicle after being shot, hitting three cars before it stopped. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said witnesses at the scene reported seeing a "white SUV, possibly a Mazda" driving away from the crash site.

The incident is currently under investigation by Area Two detectives and there are reportedly no suspects at this time.