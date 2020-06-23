Raptors arrive in Florida, ready to begin preparing to restart

The Toronto Raptors arrived in southwest Florida on Monday, ready to begin preparations for next month's NBA season restart.

If the Raptors return to the NBA Finals, they could be in Florida for almost a full four months.

Reigning NBA champions will begin training for the season restart later this week at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, making that school their base of operations until they head north to the Disney complex near Orlando. , Florida, around July 7. They disembarked at Fort Myers on Monday afternoon, then boarded buses to the team hotel.

Toronto's arrival comes as Florida faces a significant increase in positive coronavirus test results over the past week. The Disney complex, about a 2.5-hour drive from the Fort Myers area, will host the NBA and MLS next month.

And Orlando Pride withdrew from the upcoming National Women's Soccer League tournament on Monday after six players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

What awaits the Raptors is a different setup than will be the case for the other 21 NBA teams participating in the Disney restart. Other teams will work at their local facilities, but as the only NBA team outside of the US. In the USA, the Raptors would have had some logistical difficulties for players to gather in Toronto to prepare for the trip to Disney.

Under Canadian rules, Raptors players who have been in the US USA They would have had to be quarantined for 14 days upon their return to Toronto, so the team decided to conduct their pre-camp training in the US. USA Everything will be done with very strict rules to keep players safe, with access to training strictly limited to essential team personnel.

"In accordance with NBA and team safety protocols, there will be no group training during this return to play phase, and strict protocols have been designed to ensure that this initial level of access is performed in a safe, controlled and healthy manner. "The Raptors said in a team statement.

All group practice and the official start of boot camp for the resumed season will take place at Disney. The individual volunteer trainings will resume this week, and Tuesday is the start of the NBA-mandated coronavirus testing for players and essential staff of the 22 Disney-bound teams.

The Raptors were 46-18 years old when the season was halted on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. When play resumes on July 30, they will have a three-game lead over Boston in the run for second place in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

If the Raptors made it to the NBA Finals and if that series completed the full seven games, they would be playing in Florida through Oct. 13 according to the league's proposed plan for the restarted season. The league and the National Basketball Players Association are working this week to finalize the remaining details.