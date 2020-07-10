Raptors travel to the Florida hotel with the message & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; on the bus

The Toronto Raptors made a clear statement when the team bus stopped at their hotel in Orlando, Florida, as the league is about three weeks from restart.

The Raptors team bus had "Black Lives Matter" on the side.

TYUS JONES OF GRIZZLIES FINDS A SURPRISE NOT SUSPECTED ON THE FLOOR IN THE NBA BUBBLE

"Silence is not an option," the Raptors wrote in a tweet as they showed images of the bus.

The NBA has reportedly allowed players to wear a social message of justice on their jerseys during the league restart and during the playoffs.

The Undefeated reported Friday that the list of names includes: Black Lives Matter; Say their names; Vote; I cannot breathe Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the people; Justice Now; Say his name; Yes You Can (Yes, We Can); Release; Look at us; Listen to us; Respect us love us; Listens; Listen to us; Get up; Ally; Anti racist; I'm a man; Talk loud; How many more; Group economy; Education reform; and mentor.

NBA, UNION APPROVES LIST OF SOCIAL JUSTICE MESSAGES FOR JERSEYS DURING REBOUNDED 2020 SEASON: REPORT

The messages, if used, will be displayed over the player's number for the first four nights of the season, a source told The Undefeated. If players choose to continue the message, it will go below the number.

The NBA is reportedly planning some sort of social justice message when it returns later this month at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

One idea was for NBA players to put images of victims of police brutality on the back of their shirts, but he was reportedly rebuffed after concerns about leaving some victims and offending families.