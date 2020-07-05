Rare case of brain-destroying amoeba confirmed in Florida

Since 1962, only 37 cases of amoeba have been reported in Florida. This was found in Hillsborough County, although DOH did not elaborate.
Naegleria fowleri is typically found in warm temperate water such as lakes, rivers, and ponds. DOH has warned people who swim in those freshwater sources to be aware of the possible presence of the amoeba, particularly when the water is warm.
"Adverse health effects on humans can be prevented by avoiding nasal contact with the waters, as the amoeba enters through the nostrils," the DOH said.
DOH recommended that people avoid warm freshwater bodies around power plants and shallow freshwater during periods of high water temperature. They should pinch their noses when playing in warm fresh water.
DOH also noted that the amoeba could possibly be exposed through a Neti pot by rinsing congested breasts.
"Use only boiled, chilled, distilled or sterile water to make sinus rinse solutions for pots or perform ritual ablutions," he said.