Rare case of brain-destroying amoeba confirmed in Florida

Florida Department of Health on Friday announced the confirmed case from Naegleria fowleri, a single-celled microscopic amoeba that can infect and destroy the brain. It is usually fatal, the DOH said.

Since 1962, only 37 cases of amoeba have been reported in Florida. This was found in Hillsborough County, although DOH did not elaborate.

Naegleria fowleri is typically found in warm temperate water such as lakes, rivers, and ponds. DOH has warned people who swim in those freshwater sources to be aware of the possible presence of the amoeba, particularly when the water is warm.

"Adverse health effects on humans can be prevented by avoiding nasal contact with the waters, as the amoeba enters through the nostrils," the DOH said.