Rare gene may explain why some women don't need pain relief during labor





Only one in 100 women has the variant, which reduces the ability of nerve cells to send pain signals to the brain, researchers at the University of Cambridge found.

The gene then acts as a natural epidural and may explain why childbirth is a less painful experience for a small number of women.

The scientists put a group of women, all of whom gave birth without asking for pain relief, through a series of exercises to assess their resistance to discomfort, including applying heat and pressure to the arms and asking them to dip your hands in ice cold water.

Compared to another group of mothers who did require pain relief, they were shown to have a much higher threshold before experiencing pain.