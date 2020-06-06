Rare photos of the D-Day invasion reveal the timeline of events

Operation Overlord was launched more than 76 years ago on June 6, 1944. Commonly known as D-Day, a military term for the first day of a combat operation, it was the largest maritime invasion in history and the battle began. of Normandy, which successfully opened a second western front in Nazi-occupied Europe.

American, British, and Canadian forces simultaneously landed on five beachheads in northern France, supported by more than 13,000 aircraft and 5,000 ships.

Aware that the Normandy campaign would be a crucial step in the war, the Allies prepared to document it extensively through film and photography.

A column of landing craft proceeds to Utah Beach on D-Day. Credit: © IWM (HU 102348)

"The whole year before was an accumulation of that, in terms of resources, manpower, and planning, so the Allies knew it was going to be big business … or a deciding factor," Anthony Richards, chief documents officer and sound. at the Imperial War Museum (IWM), he said in a telephone interview.

"With that in mind, it was really important for them to document it photographically and on film, as a historical event but also for propaganda reasons."

Richards' latest book, "D-Day and Normandy: A Visual History," contains unpublished and rarely seen photographs of landings on the beach, many of which were taken by professional photographers integrated into specific units.

"They were on the front lines with the troops coming in. They captured the action as it was happening. They would have been under fire, so obviously they were very brave people who weren't stopping," said Richards.

Commandos of the 1st Special Service Brigade landed on the beach & # 39; Queen Red & # 39 ;, Sword sector, around 8:40 a.m. June 6, 1944. Credit: © IWM (B 5103)

Around 6:30 a.m. On June 6, the 160,000 troops who had crossed the English Channel overnight began to disembark. The beaches were heavily fortified and full of obstacles.

Some of the images, like the one above, show the exact moment the individual units landed.

"You can almost see that the soldier right in front is carrying bagpipes. That's because he's the piper of that particular unit and was about to start playing while they were crossing the water to keep morale high. In a way, that's Perfect image. It shows the dangers and everything they faced, "Richards said.

Members of the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) repair and pack parachutes in May 1944. Credit: © IWM (TR 1783)

On top of that, the cameras the photographers worked with were very bulky.

There was a real risk that they would drop their gear, especially when they were in the water, which probably would have ruined the movie.

"We know for sure that many of the films were damaged by seawater, whereas cameras could be placed on the ocean floor today and would probably be fine," said Richards.

After the battle, the film was brought back to England along with a drug slip, a form that describes each image on the scroll. and the drive where it came from.

Although most of the campaign photographs are in black and white, by the end of the war a few thousand images were taken using a newly developed color film, revealing details that would otherwise have been lost.

one/ /7 7 German prisoners are escorted throughout D-Day on one of the Gold area beaches. Credit: © IWM (B 5257)

At the end of August, the Allies had suffered more than 226,000 casualties (with almost 73,000 deaths) and the Germans more than 240,000. Between 13,000 and 20,000 civilians also died. But northern France was liberated, and the allies advanced towards Germany from the west, while the Soviet army entered from the east.

These images offer a rare insight into this decisive victory. "This visual record brings everything to life and really puts it in perspective," said Richards.

"That is the final value of images like these: they help us relate to history and put ourselves in the place of those soldiers."

"D-Day and Normandy: a visual history" It is published by IWM.

Top image: General Montgomery shows Winston Churchill the battle situation in Normandy on July 22, 1944.