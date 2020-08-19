Rare video: US patrol of South China Sea

By
admin
-
0
56
rare-video:-us-patrol-of-south-china-sea

For the first time in two years, the US Navy is providing CNN with rare footage and interviews aboard a reconnaissance plane flying over the contested South China Sea. The pandemic has not stopped the rising tensions between the US and Chinese Navies, as well as warships of neighboring countries that claim parts of region. CNN’s Ivan Watson reports.

Source: CNN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here