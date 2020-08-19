rare-video:-us-patrol-of-south-china-sea

For the first time in two years, the US Navy is providing CNN with rare footage and interviews aboard a reconnaissance plane flying over the contested South China Sea. The pandemic has not stopped the rising tensions between the US and Chinese Navies, as well as warships of neighboring countries that claim parts of region. CNN’s Ivan Watson reports.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
White House economist says, ‘Mitigation efforts seem to be working’
1 hr 22 min agoWhite House economist: "Mitigation efforts seem to be working"From CNN's Betsy KleinJoseph Lavorgna, Chief Economist of the National Economic Council,...