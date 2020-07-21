Rare yellow turtle discovered in India

Basudev Mahapatra saw the turtle while working in his fields in the village of Sujanpur, in the Balasore district of Odisha, and decided to bring it home, forest official Susanta Nanda told CNN on Tuesday.
Mahapatra found the turtle on Sunday and handed it over to forest officials, who called in conservation experts.
Siddhartha Pati, executive director of the Association for Biodiversity Conservation, which works to protect wildlife and habitats, told CNN that it was the first time he had seen this type of turtle.
Pati explained that the creature's color is due to albinism. "It is a congenital disorder and is characterized by the total or partial absence of tyrosine pigment," he said.
"Also, sometimes a gene sequence mutation occurs or there's a tyrosine deficiency."
The turtle has now been released into the wild in Balasore, Pati added.
The turtle is known as the Indian shell turtle. This was an adult, believed to be between one and a half and two years old.
"We regularly find turtles and crabs and rescue them and throw them into the water. But this is the first time in Odisha and the second time in India that an albino turtle has been found," Pati said.
The turtle is commonly found in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. It is omnivorous and its diet consists of frogs, snails and even some aquatic vegetation, he added.
In 2016, a rare newborn green alb turtle was spotted on an Australian beach.
The Coolum and North Shore Coast Care volunteers were "amazed" to see the little creature, whom they called Little Alby, on Castaways Beach in the Sunshine Coast, Queensland.