Rare yellow turtle discovered in India





Basudev Mahapatra saw the turtle while working in his fields in the village of Sujanpur, in the Balasore district of Odisha, and decided to bring it home, forest official Susanta Nanda told CNN on Tuesday.

Mahapatra found the turtle on Sunday and handed it over to forest officials, who called in conservation experts.

Siddhartha Pati, executive director of the Association for Biodiversity Conservation, which works to protect wildlife and habitats, told CNN that it was the first time he had seen this type of turtle.

Pati explained that the creature's color is due to albinism. "It is a congenital disorder and is characterized by the total or partial absence of tyrosine pigment," he said.