Rashid Brimmage was lost in the storm of chaos COVID, the incompetence of the city

For 15 years, New York City has failed Rashid Brimmage, and the people he victimized.

The 31-year-old mentally ill has been in and out of prisons and psychiatric hospitals throughout his adult life, without receiving permanent help. His 103 arrest criminal record sheet tells the story of sexual assault, drug use and public indecency, a revolving door of short jail stays and brief treatments, and then back to destitution and delusions. Meanwhile, her violent behavior intensified, culminating in pushing a 92-year-old to the ground, almost killing her, in Gramercy Park.

That Brimmage, who is bipolar and schizophrenic, was on the streets for that June 12 attack due to the city's latest failure: ThriveNYC's notoriously ineffective $ 850 million program basically allowed him to wander without treatment.

Brimmage was in a city-funded Intensive Mobile Treatment program that was supposed to provide him with medication for his illnesses, his lawyer, Henna Khan, told a judge at Brimmage's arraignment on June 17.

But when the coronavirus pandemic came, the treatment plan for the delusional homeless man fell apart.

"The place where he usually hangs out had been cleaned, so they couldn't contact him at the time," said Khan.

Prosecutor Courtney Razner put it bluntly: The city team "lost sight of him." And by their own admission, they knew how bad the Brimmage condition could get.

Brenda Ramírez, the head of her city's treatment team, told Khan that when Brimmage's health deteriorates, "he hears voices and doesn't recognize what he's doing."

Khan claimed that Brimmage was hallucinating at the time of the June 12 incident, and thought he saw her mother dead and a man who once injured her and pushed her "mother" aside.

In fact, his mother's death 10 months ago was likely an emotional trigger for Brimmage's increasingly violent behavior, and he was left alone with his demons amidst the perfect storm of COVID-19, overwhelmed hospitals, and ineffective bureaucrats.

"It was in the hands of the mental health system and they dropped the ball," said DJ Jaffee, head of the Mental Illness Policy Organization.

Russell Morse, a social worker who is part of Brimmage's legal team, told the court that part of his client's "onslaught" was "inspired by his pain and trauma, somewhat aggravated by his mental illness."

Brimmage's violence was already mounting. He was arrested twice in February, once for threatening to kill a manager at a South Bronx Dunkin Donuts and, 13 days later, for hitting a woman in the same cafeteria on the arm, police said. On March 9, a day after his court appearance in the second incident, he was arrested again for assault, this time in Manhattan for hitting a stranger in the arm on 125th Street, according to the criminal complaint. Police reported finding synthetic K2 marijuana, known to cause hallucinations, in his pants pocket and two K2 joints in his jacket pocket.

Tragically, Brimmage acknowledged that he was ill and went to Lincoln Medical Center in the South Bronx for treatment, Morse said. It is unknown how many days he spent in the city-run hospital. Or why they let him go.

But "within hours of his release from psychiatric care" on June 12, he allegedly attacked his elderly victim eight miles south on Third Avenue, an attack captured in horrific video footage showing the elderly woman. falling to the ground and hitting his head with a fire hydrant.

Geraldine Brodsky is recovering at home and is now afraid to walk outside alone.

"I guess, given his mental state, he may not have received the attention he needed at the time," Morse said.

It was the latest failure of the system to help Brimmage, who was diagnosed with mental illness at age 18 and whose "intellectual disabilities" placed him in special education classes throughout his education, according to his legal team.

Brimmage's problems with the law began at age 16 when he was arrested for criminal mischief, and escalated to public lust and assaulting a police officer. He also fumbled for a woman, and conviction labeled him as a sex offender.

Brimmage has counted 36 misdemeanors and three felony convictions, according to prosecutors. He spent a total of 843 days in city jails from November 2010 to May 2018, according to the city's Department of Corrections. Their periods ranged from a few days to a 243-day race in the groping case, according to records.

His 103rd arrest took him to Rikers Island, where he is being held in lieu of a $ 50,000 cash bond or $ 100,000 bond.

“These arrests are just women who say things, but they are all black women. I am a Hispanic man, ”Brimmage, who is listed as black on the state registry of sex offenders, told the judge in his arraignment on June 17. "Everyone says something to accuse me, but … I always have to plead myself."

Brimmage had "multiple psychiatric hospitalizations" at Bellevue, Harlem and Lincoln Hospitals, Morse said. It did not specify whether the hospital stays were ordered by the court and did not comment on the case.

Lawyer Jaffee said that during the last hospitalization in Lincoln, mental health providers may have invoked Kendra's law, which is intended to help people with the most serious mental illness who have had multiple problems with the law or lack of housing. It was named after Kendra Webdale, a 32-year-old Manhattan woman who was pushed to death in front of a subway train in 1999 by an untreated schizophrenic.

If a judge issues an order under the law, the person with mental illness would be mandated to receive outpatient treatment and the mental health system should provide it. But ThriveNYC only dedicates a small part of its funds to the program, and mental health officials don't seek court orders often enough, Jaffee says.

If he was unwilling to use legal tools, the hospital could have provided long-acting psychiatric medications, an injection that could have led to Brimmage for a few months if care were interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jaffee said.

A spokesman for the city's public hospital system just said, "We certainly don't discharge patients unless they are stable."

Jaffee has criticized the administration of Mayor de Blasio and the ThriveNYC program led by his wife, Chirlane McCray. He said the program's focus is wrongly placed on those with minor mental health needs rather than the seriously ill who may end up hurting themselves and others.

"The police intervene when a condition is met: the mental health system fails," he said.

Eugene O & # 39; Donnell, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former police and prosecutor, said many poor results among police and civilians involve "elements of mental health."

"We have a very serious problem in the city, and the ideal ideas in places like the City Council that could do something are too busy marching against their own police force," he said.

“The whole issue of mental health is huge and needs an extraordinary amount of attention to get solutions. Instead of doing that, the mayor has thrown huge amounts of money and nobody is sure what the benefit is, "said O & # 39; Donnell, referring to Thrive.

Elected officials must be "seriously monitoring and calculating," he said.

The city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene did not comment specifically on the Brimmage case. The agency said ThriveNYC "invests heavily" in outpatient treatment.

“Despite the enormous challenges presented by the pandemic, service providers performed admirably to deliver services to clients remotely and, if necessary, in the field. We have maintained communication with providers to meet customer needs and what we have heard is that an overwhelming majority of people have remained connected to care, "said a DOH spokesperson.

It was unclear if Brimmage stayed in the city shelters or if he was sleeping on the street. The city apparently didn't know that. Recent addresses provided by the New York Police Department included the Manhattan Psychiatric Center on Wards Island and a convenience store on Willis Avenue in the Bronx.

“He is one of those demons you see outside walking from one side to the other. He is one of the drug addicts, ”said a disgruntled store worker. "He doesn't come here. We don't allow that."

There's a garbage-filled plaza outside the store where homeless people sometimes go to bed. It's not far from a shopping strip near Lincoln Hospital, where Brimmage was known for two things: deranged behavior and former shoes.

"This guy is a problem," said Gregorio Pantaleón, who works at a winery and frequently saw Brimmage.

He said Brimmage smoked K2, constantly harassed customers and passers-by for cash, and walked into the store without shoes.

A Dunkin Donuts worker, where he allegedly threatened the manager, who is located on East 149th Street, around the corner from the hospital, said he was often "yelling" at us.

René "Ray Ray" Rodríguez, who has been a citizen of the area for three decades, said Brimmage was well known for walking from one side of East 149th Street to the other.

"They used to call him 'barefoot,'" he said.

Rodríguez said Brimmage often took off his shoes in hopes that someone would sympathize with him and buy him sneakers. Then he would sell the new footwear.

Rodríguez said: "Crazy, every day."

Additional reporting by Georgett Roberts