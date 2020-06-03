Rashid Johnson writes about making art during the coronavirus pandemic

Written by Rashid Johnson

View Rashid Johnson's online exhibition of "Anxious Red Drawings Untitled" here

Anxiety is part of my life. It's something that people of color don't really discuss as often as we should. It is part of my being and how I relate to the world, and being honest with that fight has been gratifying for me. It has led to the kind of self-exploration that produces fertile ground for my production as an artist.

For the past few weeks, I have continued to explore anxiety from the basement of a house on Long Island, where I have temporarily stayed with my family during the pandemic. This new body of work " Anxious Red Drawings Untitled , "is a continuation of my series" Anxious Men ", which I started several years ago as a loose series of self-portraits that became representative of many personal and collective anxieties: becoming a parent, inequality and racism, and a collective sense of uncertainty in the world.

Johnson has been working in a basement while away from his Brooklyn studio. "I have a space dedicated to getting dirty," he said. Credit: Rashid Johnson (courtesy of Hauser & Wirth)

These new works are reduced, and I like their spartan quality. All he needed was red-hot paper and oil sticks, which I associate with urgency, blood, and alarm. I quickly spent time conjuring up images that were related to previous work but are fresh and new due to the circumstances in which they were made. I needed a cathartic release, a way to describe my emotional state. I don't usually do the job by responding immediately to a set of circumstances; I tend to assimilate the information and then translate it over time, but this was something that I felt had to happen quickly.

My makeshift basement studio on Long Island is not like my space in Brooklyn, but it is an open area with fairly high ceilings and a little light. I can stick paper on the walls; I have a space dedicated to getting dirty. I spend my mornings there after exercising and meditating, and in the afternoons I have taken on a new role as an elementary school teacher for my son. I teach him science, math, and spelling, while my wife handles writing and history. My mother was a teacher, so I have always had great respect for educators. They are really talented people, I don't share any skills they have.

Rashid Johnson is being locked up on Long Island with his family. Here, he shares a moment with his son. (Courtesy of Hauser and Wirth)

It is not easy to explain the pandemic to an eight-year-old boy. I want to be honest, but I don't want to overwhelm you with information. I tell him that he is safe and that we love him. But you must also be aware that the world is a complicated place. When I started doing "Eager Men", I was faced with that aspect of parenthood. How would the world translate for him? A lot happened at the time: the immigration crisis, endless police brutality, the election of Donald Trump. He had a feeling the world was in a place that seemed frustrating, scary, and dark.

Johnson's routine has changed during the pandemic: in the mornings, he spends time in his artistic practice; In the afternoons, he plays the role of elementary school teacher for his son. Credit: Rashid Johnson (courtesy of Hauser & Wirth)

Although the reasons for anxiety have changed, that work spoke about some of the psychological conditions that are present in us today. I couldn't have imagined when I made "Anxious Men" that we would be facing such isolation right now. I am lucky to be able to hug my son and kiss my wife. But I live in New York City, and I miss being around other human beings and experiencing the touch of humanity. I always associated contact with intimacy, but lately I've thought about small, random encounters during the day, like being accidentally hit on the train or on the street. It is humiliating, to be moved without your permission by another human being, not because they intend to intimidate you, but because we all share this world.

Johnson's new series "Eager Red Unbound Drawings" is in deep red to express urgency and alarm. Credit: Rashid Johnson

One of the things that is quite obvious as a result of this pandemic is how it exposed inequalities in the United States. The virus is not "the great equalizer", as it has been called; Although it may be humiliating for some, it is devastating for others. Across the country, the virus has disproportionately affected people of color and those with fewer economic opportunities. We are looking at a type of qualifiable proof of how negligible inequality is and how it works. There is a spotlight that illuminates the disparity right now, and we should all have a greater investment in correcting mistakes.

The role of art at this time is not to take your eyes off the crisis and its effects. This is not the time to be didactic; It is time to be present, to be part of the world. That doesn't mean I think every artist needs to be doing a new job right now. Artists often wait and watch and gather information, and find a way to interpret the moment. I have no expectations for artists other than continuing to do what we do best: be honest about who we are.