Rat sightings skyrocket across the US USA As restaurants remain closed due to the coronavirus crisis





Due to the pandemic, restaurants and other food establishments are mostly closed. As a result, a certain subset of their "customers" are struggling to find food and are now seen rummaging through the United States. We are talking about rats, many of them. Rat sightings on the rise across the US USA As it continues to go through the recent shutdown, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning to Americans who are currently going through the pandemic. He stated that as the country goes through another month of confinement, "rodent activity" has been observed to increase in certain areas across the country. This is because while restaurants and other food establishments remain closed, rats now run through cities and residential areas. looking for the food they need to survive. "Jurisdictions have closed or limited service in restaurants and other commercial establishments to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Rodents rely on food and waste generated by these establishments. Communitywide they have led to a decrease in the food available to rodents, especially in dense commercial areas, "the CDC said. In addition to the increase in rodent activity, the CDC also warned that these rats may exhibit more aggressive behavior not only for people, but also with each other.

"They are simply facing each other," Bobby Corrigan, an urban rodentologist who has both a master's degree and a doctorate. in rodent pest management, he said. According to him, the closings of restaurants, fast food and other establishments have emptied the city's usual night litter, leaving the animals hungry and desperate.

"They will fight each other, eat the young in some populations, and fight for the food they can find. But the rats that live and eat in residential blocks probably haven't noticed a single difference during shutdown," Corrigan said. As such, the CDC recommended that everyone should seal off access to their homes, keep their surroundings clean, and keep their dumpsters well covered. The agency also warned against leaving pet and bird food in their yards, if they have any.




