Raúl Grijalva: Arizona Democrat congressman tests positive for Covid-19

By
Zaheer
-
0
1



Grijalva "was notified by the treating doctor (on Capitol Hill) last night that he had tested positive for Covid-19," his communications director, Geoff Nolan, told CNN on Saturday.

Because he had been in a hearing Tuesday with Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, "as a precaution, Grijalva isolated himself on Wednesday until a test was done," Nolan said.

In a statement Saturday, Grijalva criticized Republicans who don't wear masks in the building, citing the week's events.

"While I can't blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some members of Congress who don't take this crisis seriously," he said. "Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to make a selfish political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families."

Nolan said Grijalva is currently asymptomatic and that "he feels good and is resting."

Grijalva will be quarantined at his home in the Washington area, and some of the employees who had been with him for the week will also be evaluated, Nolan added. He noted that Grijalva wears a mask every day on Capitol Hill.

Grijalva also praised the mandate of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to require all House members and assistants to wear masks on the floor "to keep members and staff safe from those seeking to win. quick political points, "he said. "Stopping the spread of a deadly virus shouldn't be a partisan problem."
While Grijalva and Gohmert are the most recent two, several federal lawmakers on both sides have had the virus. At least five other House members have announced they tested positive: Republican Representatives Morgan Griffith of Virginia, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, and Democratic Representatives Joe Cunningham of South Carolina and Ben McAdams of Utah. Democratic Rep. Nydia Velázquez of New York said she "had been diagnosed with an alleged coronavirus infection."

On the Senate side, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia announced in May that he and his wife tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus. In late March, Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky tested positive but has since recovered.

CNN's Jamie Ehrlich contributed to this report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here