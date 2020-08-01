Raúl Grijalva: Arizona Democrat congressman tests positive for Covid-19

Grijalva "was notified by the treating doctor (on Capitol Hill) last night that he had tested positive for Covid-19," his communications director, Geoff Nolan, told CNN on Saturday.

Because he had been in a hearing Tuesday with Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, "as a precaution, Grijalva isolated himself on Wednesday until a test was done," Nolan said.

In a statement Saturday, Grijalva criticized Republicans who don't wear masks in the building, citing the week's events.

"While I can't blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some members of Congress who don't take this crisis seriously," he said. "Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to make a selfish political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families."