Raúl Grijalva: Arizona Democrat congressman tests positive for Covid-19

Grijalva "was notified by the treating doctor (on Capitol Hill) last night that he had tested positive for Covid-19," his communications director, Geoff Nolan, told CNN on Saturday.
In a statement Saturday, Grijalva criticized Republicans who don't wear masks in the building, citing the week's events.
"While I can't blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some members of Congress who don't take this crisis seriously," he said. "Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to make a selfish political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families."
Nolan said Grijalva is currently asymptomatic and that "he feels good and is resting."
Grijalva will be quarantined at his home in the Washington area, and some of the employees who had been with him for the week will also be evaluated, Nolan added. He noted that Grijalva wears a mask every day on Capitol Hill.
On the Senate side, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia announced in May that he and his wife tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus. In late March, Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky tested positive but has since recovered.