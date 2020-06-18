Raven-Symoné introduces his wife to the world

The 34-year-old actress and former co-host of "The View" shared on Thursday on her verified Instagram account that he married his girlfriend Miranda Maday.
A photo of the happy couple hugging served as their wedding announcement.
"I married a woman who understands me from the trigger to the joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from the stage to the house," wrote the actress in the caption. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!"
The former children's star's full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman.
He also posted a photo of what appeared to be the patio outside the house where the wedding photo was taken.
"Thank you to everyone who helped and to those who understand why it was small during this time," he wrote in the caption that labeled several people, including Debbie Allen.
Known for her childish roles on "The Cosby Show" and "That & # 39; s So Raven," as well as the current reboot of "Raven & # 39; s Home," she publicly referred to her sexuality in 2013, after the US Supreme Court. USA Reject a law that prohibits federal recognition of it. -sexual marriage.
"I can finally get married! Yay government! I'm so proud of you," she tweeted at the time.
"I don't want to be labeled gay," he told Winfrey. "I want to be labeled as a human who loves humans."