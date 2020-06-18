Raven-Symoné introduces his wife to the world

The 34-year-old actress and former co-host of "The View" shared on Thursday on her verified Instagram account that he married his girlfriend Miranda Maday.

A photo of the happy couple hugging served as their wedding announcement.

"I married a woman who understands me from the trigger to the joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from the stage to the house," wrote the actress in the caption. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!"

The former children's star's full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman.