Ravens & # 39; D.J. Fluker alleges that he is a victim of domestic abuse; longtime girlfriend arrested in assault chargers

D.J.'s longtime girlfriend Baltimore Ravens Fluker was arrested earlier this month for an alleged incident of domestic violence, something the veteran offensive lineman said happened in the past.

Police were called to the couple's home in Reisterstown, Maryland, on July 13 after Fluker claimed that his girlfriend Kimberly Davis, with whom he shares a son, hit him in the nose during a discussion on social media, he reported. FOX 45, citing police documents. .

Once at the scene, police observed blood coming from the NFL player's nose.

Davis reportedly told police that he hit Fluker on the nose after he called her a bad mother, adding that he did not intend to hurt him and that his nails could have scratched him and caused him to bleed.

She was arrested and charged with second degree assault and destruction of property.

But Fluker told police that night that it was not the first time he had been the victim of domestic abuse.

According to police documents, the couple was involved in another heated argument on June 29, but Fluker never submitted a police report at the time. The video obtained by FOX 45 seems to show the graphic dispute in which a woman, whose face has been erased, appears to be attacking Fluker while recording.

The couple can be heard arguing about the ability to care for a child. A police report was filed after the fact.

The Ravens said in a statement to FOX 45 that they are aware of the incident.

"We have been in regular communication with D.J. regarding this matter and will continue to monitor the situation."

This is not the first time that the organization has had to address incidents of domestic abuse involving its players.

In May, reports emerged that his wife, Nina Thomas, had held Earl Thomas at gunpoint.

She was arrested April 13 for allegedly holding a loaded pistol "within a foot" of the head of the seven-time Pro Bowler after tracking him using Snapchat to a rental house in Austin, where she found him in bed with another woman.

Thomas broached the topic on social media and just a few weeks later it seemed like the two had reconciled after Thomas showed off a striking new necklace that his wife had given him for his birthday.