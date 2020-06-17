Ravens' Lamar Jackson would be disappointed if NFL season happens without fans: & # 39; The crowd brings energy & # 39;

Given that the 2020 NFL season is expected to start on time, the league is still unsure whether or not it will allow fans in the stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback and current NFL MVP Lamar Jackson don't want to see that happen, according to The ringer.

“It would feel like practice, but a very, very serious practice that counts. I would be disappointed because I want to see faces, to see people pump. The crowd brings energy, "said Jackson.

Some ideas that have been talked about include improved audio on NFL game television broadcasts if there are no fans in the seats. If that happens, fans can hear everything the players are saying. Jackson said he does not support that idea.

"No. We're playing soccer … We don't need everyone on the field with us," added Jackson. "Too many additional things are happening."

Jackson threw for 3,127 passing yards with 36 touchdowns while completing 66.1 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 113.3 last season. He also set a quarterback's rushing yard record when he accumulated 1,206 yards on the ground with seven more scores and an average of 6.9 yards per carry.

He led the Ravens to a 14-2 record and the best seed in the AFC. However, Baltimore fell to the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. With a much better roster, the Ravens are poised for bigger and better things in 2020. If Jackson continues to produce at a high level, Baltimore is a true Super Bowl contender.