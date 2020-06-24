Ravens OC Greg Roman seeks to improve record drive

Aiming to improve a record attack and NFL MVP game Lamar Jackson, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman strives to overcome the hurdle of working from home and the inevitable adjustment of opposing defenses.

A year ago, Roman designed a career-oriented offense designed to take advantage of versatile Jackson as a quarterback. No one really knew what to expect when Baltimore opened the season in Miami.

“There were many people who had questions about what this would look like: if it would work, if it would fall flat on its face. That was real, "Roman recalled Tuesday in a video conference with the Baltimore media." These guys made a statement from the beginning. "

Jackson threw five touchdown passes and the Ravens accumulated 643 yards in a 59-10 loss to the Dolphins. Baltimore led the league in scoring, finished with the best overall record and set an NFL record with 3,296 rushing yards.

"Everyone answered those questions very loudly and proudly," said Roman.

Jackson led the way by running for 1,206 yards, most in a single season by a quarterback. He also pitched for 36 scores.

Now that the rest of the league fully understands how the Ravens' offense works, Roman is working diligently to make up for any possible defensive disruption.

"That's something I think about every day, at least once a minute, how we are going to put things together, how it will look a little different," he said. "Especially in a season like this, you don't want to stray too far off the rails. You want to be selective with what you want to be different."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were no mini-camps, and therefore there was no opportunity for Roman to test some of the changes in the field.

When the Ravens meet for training camp next month, they will have a renewed offensive line, four capable running backs, and a renewed receiving group.

"We haven't had the luxury of OTAs to test certain things, so we have to be very judicious with how we use that time in training camp," Roman said. "Experimenting this year is going to be very selective. We've adjusted, added, updated."

The silver lining to all of this is that the Ravens have Jackson, who is just as likely to take off in a makeshift run as he is to throw the ball back or throw it to the field.

Roman has even bigger things to say about the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, who will enter his second full season as a starter.

"There is a magic to his style and how he plays. We always want to focus on his creativity and energy," said Roman.

So what do you need to improve on?

"Accuracy, timing, vision," said Roman. "A constant tic in all those things."

The Ravens wouldn't mind if Jackson was a little more cautious in the way this offseason goes. In a recent video, Jackson trips over a jet ski at the end of a race while playing on the beach.

"That's between him and me," said coach John Harbaugh, "so it's not something I should comment publicly on."