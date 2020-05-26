Raw Women's Championship match is ready for WWE Backlash | Newsdio

There was a # 1 contender match held this week on Monday Night Raw to determine who would take on champion Asuka at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

The match featured NXT women's champion Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Natalya with Asuka watching from the ring. Even though Jax was put on a table early in the match, he was able to regroup and was able to catch Natalya after hitting the Samoan Drop.

Jax vs. Asuka is ready for Backlash.

Here is the updated card for WWE Backlash:

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (Champion) vs. Bobby lashley

WWE Universal Championship – Handicap Match

Braun Strowman (Champion) vs. The Miz and John Morrison

WWE Raw Women & # 39; s Championship

Asuka (Champion) vs. Nia Jax

Edge vs. Randy Orton

WWE Backlash will air live on the WWE Network Sunday June 14.