Ray Ciccarelli: NASCAR driver resigns over Confederate flag ban





Ray Ciccarelli, a part-time driver for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series, spoke out against NASCAR's decision in a widely read Facebook post on Wednesday, saying he would not return after the 2020 racing season ends, citing the company's decision to ban the flag.

"Well, it has been a fun journey and a dream come true, but if this is the direction Nascar is heading in, we will not be participating after the 2020 season is over, I don't believe in kneeling down during Anthem or taking people to fly with the flag they love, "Ciccarelli, 50, wrote on Facebook.

He added: "I couldn't care less about the Confederate flag, but there are people who do it and it does not make them racist, all you are doing is f —— one group to serve another and I am not! We spend the money that we are to participate in any political BS! Then everything is for SALE! "

The post has since been removed.

Neither Ciccarelli nor his CMI Motorsports team responded to a request for comment from CNN. A public relations person who was previously listed as a contact for CMI said he was no longer with the company. The company's Twitter account was deleted sometime between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Previously, he said Ciccarelli should "return to the driver's seat at No. 83 CMI Properties / Osage Contractors Chevy" at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend, but Fox Sports reporter Alan Cavanna tweeted Ciccarelli had withdrawn from the event. NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from the events two days after Bubba Wallace, the only full-time African-American driver in the NASCAR Cup, entered CNN on Monday night and requested his removal. "No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags," Wallace told CNN's Don Lemon. "Get them out of here. They have no place for them." Wallace ran in a completely black car Wednesday with the words "#blacklivesmatter", and was wearing a shirt that said "I can't breathe" in honor of George Floyd, the man killed by Minneapolis police on May 25. , which sparked riots and protests across the country in cities across the United States. Thousands of people marched to call for an end to racial discrimination and police brutality. "The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs counter to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," NASCAR said in a statement ahead of its race on Wednesday by the night in Martinsville, Virginia. "Bringing people together around the love of racing and the community it creates is what makes our fans and sports special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited at all NASCAR events and properties." NASCAR runs three national series: Cup, Xfinity, and trucks, and its Martinsville race was run without fans in the stands due to state restrictions in place to limit the spread of Covid-19.

CNN's Steve Almasy, Jill Martin, Dianne Gallagher and Amir Vera contributed to this report.





