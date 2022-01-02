TheRay Donovan is a new crime drama on HBO, and it’s gotten rave reviews. Ray is an L.A.-based “fixer” for the rich and famous. He has good for his children and brother but has problems with his wife. Ray Donovan stars Liev Schreiber (Scream) as Ray. If you’re looking for a good crime drama to watch, Ray Donovan is a great option. It has all the elements that a good crime drama needs. Don’t have a second thought, go watch it out!!

What is Ray Donovan all about?

Ray Donovan is a professional “fixer”. His work is going good along with his children and brother. But he has a sour relationship with his wife. The story takes a turn when Donovan’s father Mickey Donovan unexpectedly gets out of jail. The FBI now is all over to bring down Mickey and his associates. Donovan is too unsafe and does things to escape the situation.

Who are in the Ray Donovan series?

This crime drama has been created by Ann Biderman. The series stars Liev Schreiber as Raymond aka “Ray” Donovan. Other members are:

Paula Malcomson as Abigail

Eddie Marsan as Terrence

Dash Mihok as Brendan

Pooch Hall as Daryll Donovan

Jon Voight as Michael “Mickey” Donovan

What is the cast saying about Ray Donovan?

Liev Schreiber says Ray Donovan is a “complex and fascinating character.”He’s somebody who has had to bury his emotions so deep that they’re almost inaccessible,” he said in an interview. “I find him a very interesting study.”Ann Biderman, the showrunner of Ray Donovan, describes the series as ” The Sopranos with therapy .” Ray Donovan will follow Ray’s journey and the people in his life. Ray is asked to “fix” problems for Hollywood celebrities, athletes, or anyone who has a problem that Ray can fix. “Ray is trying to be good but lives in a world where being bad is sometimes the only way to survive,” she said.

Pooch Hall, who plays Ray’s younger brother Daryll, was quoted as saying:

“Daryll definitely doesn’t have all the answers. He’s still learning and growing into himself. He’s Ray’s little brother, so he looks up to him and wants to make him proud. But Ray is a hard act to follow.”

The Donovan family is a close-knit bunch, and they will be central to the show. Ray’s wife Abby (Paula Malcomson) is a “fixer” in her own right, and the two of them have four kids.

Why people should watch the Ray Donovan series?

Ray Donovan being a crime drama has a very distinctive storyline than other dramas.

Schreiber said he was drawn to the role because Ray is such an ambiguous figure.

“He’s a man who’s capable of great violence,

” Ray Donovan is definitely a series that you do not want to miss. It has already gained much popularity and it does not seem to be stopping anytime soon. The cast and crew have worked very hard on this project and it really shines through in the final product. So if you are looking for an edge-of-your-seat type of show, Ray Donovan is definitely the one for you! Be sure to tune in!!

How many seasons are there?

The series has a total of seven seasons. Each season has 12 episodes and season 7 has 10 episodes. Season 7 was aired on November 17, 2019.

When did the season premiere?

When season 1 of Ray Donovan came out on June 30, 2013, it became widely popular. Very soon on July 13, 2014, its second season was aired. The series was very much liked among people. And after so much of wanting season three came to screens on July 12, 2015. Consequently, seasons 4, 5, and 6 came on June 26, 2016, August 6, 2017, and October 28, 2018, respectively. The latest season seven came out on November 17, 2019, and ended on January 19, 2020.