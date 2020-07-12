Ray Hushpuppi is charged with cybercrime on two continents.

On social media, where he posted a video of himself throwing stacks of cash like confetti, he told his followers that he was a real estate developer. But a federal affidavit alleged that his flamboyant lifestyle was financed through piracy schemes that stole millions of dollars from major companies in the United States and Europe.

His outlandish publications left a digital trail of evidence that investigators used to link the crimes to him, according to the affidavit.

Last month, UAE investigators broke into his Dubai apartment, arrested him and turned him over to FBI agents, who took him to Chicago on July 2, federal officials said.

In the coming weeks, he will be transferred to Los Angeles, where the affidavit was filed, to face charges of conspiracy to launder hundreds of millions of dollars through cybercrime schemes.

$ 41 million and 13 luxury cars seized

The Nigerian citizen led a global network that used hackers, commercial email compromise schemes, and money laundering to steal hundreds of millions of dollars from companies, federal prosecutors allege.

He worked with multiple conspirators and was arrested along with 11 others. Investigators confiscated nearly $ 41 million, 13 luxury cars worth $ 6.8 million and computer and telephone evidence, Dubai police said in a statement. They discovered the email addresses of nearly 2 million potential victims on phones, computers and hard drives, Dubai authorities said.

"This case points to a key player in a major transnational conspiracy who lived an opulent lifestyle in another country while allegedly providing safe havens for stolen money worldwide," US Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement.

Abbas's lawyer Gal Pissetzky declined to elaborate on how his client earns his money. But what he does for a living will be "one of the main talking points here," he told CNN..

Pissetzky called his client's arrest a kidnapping, saying that Dubai handed him over to the United States without "any legal process." Abbas has not been formally charged and the government has 30 days to charge him, his lawyer said Thursday.

Wacky posts helped locate him

Abbas made no secret of his opulent lifestyle and remarkable wealth. On Snapchat, he called himself the "Billionaire Master Gucci."

"I started my day eating sushi at Nobu in Monte Carlo, Monaco, then I decided to book a helicopter to have … facials at the Christian Dior spa in Paris and then I ended my day drinking champagne at Gucci," she posted on Instagram three years ago. .

Photos of him showing multiple models of Bentley, Ferrari, Mercedes and Rolls Royce cars included the hashtag #AllMine. Others show him rubbing shoulders with international sports stars and other celebrities.

In the affidavit, federal officials detailed how their social media accounts provided a treasure trove of information to confirm their identity. Her Instagram, for example, had an email and phone number saved for account security purposes. Federal officials obtained that information and linked that email and phone number to financial transactions and transfers with people the FBI believed were their conspirators.

"The email account … also contained emails with attachments related to bank transfers in large dollar values," the affidavit said.

His Apple and Snapchat records also provided information that helped investigators confirm his identity, address, and communications with other suspects. Even her Instagram birthday celebration photos helped verify her identity.

One post featured a birthday cake with the Fendi logo and a thumbnail image of him surrounded by small shopping bags. The date of his birthday coincided with that of his previous United States visa application.

Target companies spanned two continents

His alleged cyber crimes involved huge amounts of money.

Federal documents detail how a paralegal at a New York law firm transferred nearly $ 923,000 destined to refinance a client's real estate to a bank account controlled by Abbas and his conspirators. The paralegal had received fraudulent electronic instructions after sending an email to what appeared to be a bank email address, but was later identified as a "spoofed" email address, according to the affidavit.

Abbas sent a co-conspirator an image of the bank transfer confirmation for the transaction, according to the affidavit.

Abbas and an unidentified person also conspired to launder $ 14.7 million from a foreign financial institution last year, according to a criminal complaint.

During that alleged cybercrime, Abbas sent account information to a co-conspirator for a Romanian bank account, which he says could be used for "large amounts." In other alleged schemes, it also provided Dubai bank accounts that can be used to deposit victims' money in the United States, according to the affidavit.

He is also accused of conspiring to steal $ 124 million from an unidentified English Premier League football club. But it is not clear if the attempt was successful.

How business email schemes work

Commercial email compromise schemes are sophisticated scams that involve a hacker who redirects communications from the commercial email account to attempt to intercept bank transfers.

"BEC schemes are one of the most difficult cyber crimes we come across, as they generally involve a coordinated group of scammers scattered around the world who have experience in hacking and exploiting the international financial system," said Hanna.

Last year alone, the FBI reported $ 1.7 billion in losses from businesses and individuals who were the victims of engagement email scams, according to Paul Delacourt of the local FBI office in Los Angeles.

Abbas' bail hearing is scheduled for Monday. Her transfer to Los Angeles has been complicated by logistics linked to the coronavirus, her lawyer said.

If convicted of money laundering, he faces up to 20 years in prison.