Ray Lui is an actor from Hong Kong who was born in Cho Lon Saigon, Vietnam. He has attained proficiency in various roles, such as English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Thai. It made him more flexible and acceptable in his career.

Career

He was lucky to have a father who had seen potential in him for acting, and he was enrolled in a training class in the 1970s governed by a television and broadcasting company, namely TVB. He knew he had a promising career ahead while associating with such a prestigious name. He got initial exposure while working in minor roles, and in 1980, he got the breakthrough by playing Ting Lik for “The Bund,” produced by TVB. This gave him attention and fame; he has never looked back. He was pretty attached to the role, and his passion helped him continue playing in two sequels.

He has been onstage while playing lead roles in various television series. He has also worked in Dynasty Warriors.

Dual Roles

Besides being an actor, he is also an assistant director and has created excellent recognition in the industry that will continue to take his name with prestige. For example, he is known for “To Be Number One” (1991), Flash Point (2007), and Dynasty Warriors (2021). He married Xiaojuan Yang in 2001 and was blessed with a child. He also had two other marriages before that, but they didn’t go well.